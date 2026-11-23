MENAFN - Asia Times)... Rather than trying to outguess short-term market psychology, you have concrete milestones over the next month that will replace guesswork with hard facts:

December 9, 2026: Micron's CHIPS Act share buyback restriction expires, putting a $35.16 billion corporate buyer in the market. December 17, 2026 (After Close): Q1 FY2027 earnings and – most importantly – Q2 gross margin guidance, which will show whether January 1 high-bandwidth memory price resets are sticking and 2027 DRAM/HBM pricing remains intact.

If you'd like to keep tracking this, we can check how Wall Street sentiment and analyst notes shift after December 9, or review Micron's Q1 report together on December 17 – just let me know how you'd like to proceed.

[BRADLEY K. MARTIN:] Micron's big December dates! I don't know how fast the company could and normally would move to buy back shares between Deember 9 and 17. If it goes slow during that period, would that signal that the earnings report is going to be a disappointment and that its strategy is to wait and buy back large numbers of shares at low prices after taking another market hit – in the process helping the price recover?

What I'm describing might be considered insider trading but I don't know whether it would be illegal. If I can figure this out, I suppose every analyst could do the same and a company could be caught redhanded.

I'm not a financial specialist but, with some advice from those who are experts, I wrote and published a financial thriller – so it's not ususual for me to think about such scheming.

GEMINI: Your thriller-writer instincts are sharp – what you are describing is a classic corporate-finance game, and it is precisely why SEC regulations, earnings blackout windows and automated trading plans are built....

In fact, analysts won't even be able to tell in real time how fast Micron is buying between December 9 and December 17, nor can management legally toggle its buying speed based on secret knowledge of upcoming earnings.

The quarterly earnings blackout: Like virtually all public companies, Micron enforces a strict insider trading blackout period that runs from the final two weeks of its fiscal quarter until two trading days after earnings are released. Since Micron's Q1 FY2027 ended around December 3 and results drop on December 17, the entire December 9-17 stretch sits squarely inside an earnings blackout – meaning Micron's executives are completely barred from making discretionary, day-to-day buyback decisions during those eight days. The Only Way Micron Can Buy on Dec. 9-17 (Rule 10b5-1): To repurchase shares during a blackout period without violating insider-trading laws, Micron must hand control over to a third-party broker months in advance under an automated SEC Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. A 10b5-1 plan uses a rigid, pre-programmed formula (e.g.,“Buy X dollars per day whenever the stock trades below $Y”). Once locked in during an open window, management cannot call the broker on December 9 and say,“Hold off until after December 17 because our guidance is weak.” SEC Rule 10b-18 Volume Caps: Even with a 10b5-1 plan running, SEC Rule 10b-18 limits corporate buybacks on any single day to no more than 25% of the stock's average daily trading volume (ADTV) over the prior four weeks – meaning a $35.16 billion buyback cannot be dumped into the market in a single week; it takes months to execute.

Affirmative trading on secret info (illegal): Under SEC Rule 10b-5, a corporation is treated just like an individual insider when trading its own stock. If Micron executives knew on December 9 that their December 17 report would shock the market – and actively intervened to cancel an existing buyback or manipulate order flow to profit from an upcoming drop – they would lose their 10b5-1 legal shield and face SEC enforcement for securities fraud and market manipulation. Simply waiting to start (legal, though scrutinized): Ironically, simply deciding not to initiate a discretionary buyback until after earnings is technically not“trading” on inside information (insider trading law requires a purchase or sale). That is actually standard corporate practice: most CFOs wait until two trading days after earnings (around December 21) to launch discretionary buybacks so that all material information is public first.

No daily ticker tape: Unlike insider stock sales by a CEO (which must be reported within two business days on Form 4), companies do not report their share buybacks day-by-day. Delayed quarterly disclosure: Under SEC buyback disclosure rules, Micron only publishes its daily repurchase table after the quarter ends in its Form 10-Q filing (meaning December's exact daily buyback numbers won't be public until late March or April 2027).

Why Micron cannot 'time' its buybacks around earningsWould what you described be illegal?Why analysts couldn't 'catch them red-handed' in real time

The bottom line for December: If Micron buys shares between December 9 and December 17, it will be because management pre-programmed an automated 10b5-1 formula back in October when the $35.16 billion plan was approved. If they didn't set up an automated plan, standard corporate compliance will keep them on the sidelines until December 21 – two trading days after earnings – regardless of whether the December 17 report is a blowout or a miss.

If you'd like to explore this further, we can look at how accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreements work (a fast-track method companies sometimes use after earnings to retire billions in stock overnight), or check Micron's exact timeline for its post-earnings trading window.

An accelerated share repurchase lets Micron hand billions of dollars to an investment bank upfront to immediately wipe out roughly 80-to-85% of the targeted share count on day one, while Micron's own insider trading policy keeps its discretionary trading window closed until market open on Monday, December 21, 2026.

How ASRs work

In a standard open-market buyback, SEC Rule 10b-18 limits daily purchases to 25% of average trading volume – meaning deploying $10 billion to $35 billion takes months. An ASR bypasses that slow drip by splitting the transaction into two steps with an investment bank:

Step 1 – Instant day-one delivery: Micron pays a lump sum (say, $10 billion) upfront to an investment bank. The bank immediately borrows Micron shares from institutional stock lenders (like index funds) and delivers roughly 80-85% of the total shares to Micron on day one. Micron retires those shares immediately, shrinking its weighted-average share count and boosting earnings per share right away. Step 2 – Bank hedging & final true-up: Over the next several months, the investment bank buys Micron shares in the open market to cover its borrowed stock position. When the contract matures, the final price is settled against Micron's volume-weighted average price (VWAP) over that period: If Micron's stock falls below the initial spot price during the ASR window, the bank delivers extra shares (or cash) to Micron at the end. If Micron's stock rallies above the initial spot price, Micron owes the bank a true-up payment in cash or shares (usually capped via a collar structure). Why thriller writers & CFOs love ASRs: Once the ASR contract is signed during an open trading window, the investment bank controls the daily buying schedule – meaning the bank can legally keep buying shares in the open market even when Micron enters its next quarterly earnings blackout.

Micron's exact post-earnings trading window timeline

Under Exhibit 19.1 of Micron's SEC filings (Micron Technology Insider Trading Policy ), the company's trading blackout lifts at market open (9:30 a.m. ET) on the second trading day following the public release of quarterly financial results. [1 ]

Because Micron reports Q1 FY2027 earnings after market close on Thursday, December 17, 2026, the calendar plays out on this exact schedule:

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Note: Even when the regular quarterly blackout lifts on December 21, Micron's chief legal officer can impose a“special blackout” if the company is sitting on other undisclosed material news (such as a major M&A deal or unannounced government contract).

Would you like to see how much an ASR of $10 billion to $15 billion would lift Micron's EPS at today's ~$701 – $709 share price, or explore how Wall Street detects an active ASR through unusual stock-loan and options volume?

At ~$705 per share, a $10 billion to $15 billion Accelerated Share Repurchase (ASR) would immediately retire roughly 11.7 million to 17.6 million shares on day one – lifting Micron's FY2027 consensus EPS ($176.50) by $1.85 to $2.78 per share before any final true-up – while quant desks and prime brokers spot active ASRs through sudden spikes in stock-loan utilization and VWAP-anchored options hedging.

EPS Impact of a \$10B – \$15B ASR at ~\$705 per Share

Assuming Micron's current diluted share count of ~1.131 billion shares, a consensus FY2027 EPS of $176.50, and an upfront initial delivery of 82.5% (the standard 80% – 85% range in PwC's ASR accounting framework ), an ASR delivers an immediate, visible boost to reported EPS:

Why CFOs like the day-one drop: Because weighted-average diluted shares drop the moment the contract is signed, Micron captures the bulk of the EPS accretion immediately – even though the investment bank takes several months to buy back the physical shares in the open market. (Note: On a net-income basis, that accretion is slightly offset by foregone interest income on the $10-15B cash paid upfront, plus the 1% federal buyback excise tax.)

How Wall Street detects an active ASR

Even before a company files an 8-K or 10-Q disclosing an ASR, institutional desks look for four distinct market footprints described in quantitative finance research (such as Princeton's ASR stochastic volatility modeling ):

Sudden stock-loan & short-interest jumps: Because the investment bank must borrow 11 million to 18 million shares from pension funds and index lenders on day one to deliver them to Micron, prime-brokerage desks immediately see a multi-billion-dollar surge in securities-lending utilization – without any corresponding bearish catalyst or put-buying surge. Persistent“VWAP-minus” bid support: As detailed in Columbia Law's ASR market-integrity analysis, the bank's payout is benchmarked against the daily volume-weighted average price (VWAP). Quant desks spot algorithmic buying that consistently steps in whenever the stock dips below intraday VWAP, dampening afternoon selloffs. Collar & volatility skew shifts in options: ASRs almost always embed capped call/put collars so neither Micron nor the bank faces unlimited risk if the stock surges or crashes. As the bank dynamically delta-hedges that embedded option (arXiv ASR hedging models ), options traders often notice unusual institutional block activity and shifts in implied volatility skew. Sudden early-termination volume spikes: Most ASRs give the bank an“early exercise” window to end the contract ahead of schedule if the stock drops enough for the bank to lock in its profit. Traders often spot the final days of an ASR when steady VWAP buying abruptly vanishes – frequently causing a brief, technical air pocket in the stock price once the bank finishes covering its short.

If you ever decide to weave an ASR collar or VWAP-manipulation plot twist into a future financial thriller – or want to check back in around Micron's December 17 earnings – just let me know!

Gemini, the AI for Google Search, can be reached at google and provides research services that, for the moment, in the United States at least, are free of charge.

Bradley K. Martin arrived in Tokyo in 1977 to start his long career as an Asia-based news correspondent, bureau chief and editor. The author of the North Korea-set financial-spy thriller Nuclear Blues, he has a position in the stock of Micron Technologies.

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