MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The book pairs real-life accounts of loss, forgiveness and resilience with augmented reality portraits that let readers hear the storytellers' own voices, along with legacy pages for recording their own stories for future generations.

Charlotte, NC, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaleGate, a storytelling company specializing in documentary filmmaking and preserving personal histories, announces the release of CrossRoads: True Stories From Around the World and the Lessons They Carry Forward. Written by Aubrey Rhoden, TaleGate's Chief Story Keeper and author, the collection combines true stories from around the world with augmented reality and interactive legacy journaling to explore the lessons learned through life's defining moments.







Aubrey Rhoden, Chief Story Keeper at TaleGate and author of CrossRoads

The Stories Behind the Lives We See

We live in a world that celebrates the highlight reel.

The promotions, the anniversaries, the smiling photographs that suggest everything unfolded according to plan. What rarely makes it into those carefully framed moments are the nights we nearly gave up, the decisions that cost us something, and the battles we fought that no one ever knew about.

We rarely speak of our darkest hour. Yet sometimes, the wisdom gained in another person's most difficult moments becomes precisely what we need when we face our own.

Through CrossRoads, TaleGate brings readers into lives changed by circumstances no one could have anticipated. A mother whose daughter was murdered confronts the meaning of forgiveness. A childhood shaped by war reveals the consequences of silence. An enduring marriage challenges conventional notions of devotion. A humanitarian discovers that compassion sometimes requires questioning generations of tradition.

These stories explore more than what happened. They examine what came afterward, when life continued and the people involved had to discover how to move forward.

Rhoden's approach combines the attentiveness of a documentarian with the intimacy of literary storytelling, exploring the contradictions, vulnerabilities, and decisions that reveal the complexity of being human.

"We spend so much time filtering our lives for social media, carefully choosing which moments the world gets to see," said Rhoden, who serves as Chief Story Keeper at TaleGate. "Yet the experiences that most profoundly shape us are often the ones we leave out. I've come to believe that the greatest wisdom isn't always found in our accomplishments, but in what we learned when life did not go according to plan."

When the People Behind the Stories Come to Life

TaleGate brings its documentary storytelling approach to the printed page through augmented reality. Selected black-and-white portraits gradually transform into color when scanned, allowing readers to hear the actual voices of the people whose experiences inspired the narratives.

The feature adds a personal dimension to the written accounts, connecting readers with the individuals behind the stories.

A Gift to Generations Yet to Come

Imagine discovering a book passed down from your great-great-grandfather, filled not simply with names and dates, but with the mistakes he wished he had avoided, the decisions that changed his future, and the advice he hoped someone in his family might one day need.

That possibility is reflected in the legacy journal within CrossRoads. Thoughtfully crafted questions encourage readers to reflect on their own experiences, relationships, and defining moments. Dedicated pages provide space to record those reflections, creating a personal history for future generations.

The concept extends TaleGate's mission beyond preserving the experiences of others. It invites readers to consider what their own lives might teach someone they will never meet.

Not every hardship leads to wisdom. Not every loss can be redeemed. Some experiences remain painful no matter how much time passes.

"When people are given the freedom to tell their stories without the expectation of making them beautiful or inspiring, something remarkable can emerge," Rhoden said. "Beneath the grief, uncertainty, and imperfections, we discover a deeper understanding of what it means to be human."

With CrossRoads, TaleGate offers a new way to preserve that understanding through stories that can be read, heard, and carried forward.

Sooner or later, everyone reaches a crossroads. The lessons of those who traveled before us may help illuminate the way.

Availability

CrossRoads is available in paperback and hardcover editions through participating booksellers and online retailers.

For more information, visit .







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About TaleGate

At TaleGate, we believe every life holds a story worth telling and every story has the power to change another. Through cinematic documentaries, we bring extraordinary human experiences to life, capturing the courage, compassion, resilience, and connections that define us. Our storytelling extends beyond the screen through CrossRoads, a collection of true stories from around the world and the lessons they carry forward. From powerful films to the pages of a book, TaleGate exists to preserve legacies, inspire generations, and remind us that the most meaningful stories are often found in the lives of ordinary people who have done extraordinary things.

Press Inquiries

Aubrey Rhoden

arhoden [at] talegate4joy.com

