Cleer Bridge open-ear clip-on earbuds with charging case, featuring Dolby Audio, Snapdragon Sound and aptX Lossless.

2026 Red Dot“Best of the Best” winner pairs an open-ear clip-on design with Dolby Audio, Snapdragon Sound and aptX Lossless

- Hideaki Yamaguchi, CEO of Cleer Audio AmericasSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cleer Audio today launched Cleer Bridge, open-ear clip-on wireless earbuds priced at $159.99. Cleer Bridge received a 2026 Red Dot“Best of the Best” award and combines an open-ear clip-on design with Dolby Audio, Snapdragon Sound, aptX Lossless and Hi-Res Wireless certification.Cleer Bridge clips onto the ear and leaves the ear canal open, allowing users to hear their surroundings while running, commuting or taking calls.Red Dot“Best of the Best” 2026Red Dot“Best of the Best” is the competition's highest distinction for product design. The Cleer Bridge design draws on shapes found in nature, with a continuous loop form. The clip follows the natural curve of the ear, and an iridescent arch finishes the design. Cleer designed Bridge to be worn as a visible accessory.AudioOpen-ear earbuds are often associated with limited bass. Cleer Bridge uses a 12mm titanium composite driver and Cleer's DBE 5.0 dynamic bass enhancement, with Dolby Audio processing. Snapdragon Sound with aptX Lossless supports CD-quality streaming from compatible Android phones, and the earbuds are Hi-Res Wireless certified. Cleer's Adaptive Volume Control (AVC) adjusts playback level as ambient noise changes.Battery, durability and callsCleer Bridge plays up to 7 hours per charge and 23 hours with the charging case. It is rated IPX5 for sweat and water resistance. Dual-mic environmental noise cancellation is used for voice pickup on calls.Specifications.Design: open-ear clip-on form; 2026 Red Dot“Best of the Best” award.Audio: 12mm titanium composite driver, Cleer DBE 5.0, Dolby Audio.Connectivity: Snapdragon Sound, aptX Lossless, Hi-Res Wireless certified.Battery: up to 7 hours per charge, 23 hours with charging case.Durability and calls: IPX5; dual-mic environmental noise cancellation“Earbuds have become part of what people wear every day,” said Hideaki Yamaguchi, CEO of Cleer Audio Americas.“Clip-on has become one of the defining styles in open-ear audio. With Bridge, our goal was to pair that form with Dolby Audio and lossless wireless playback. We are honored that Red Dot recognized the design with its Best of the Best award.”AvailabilityCleer Bridge is priced at $159.99 and sold through cleeraudio.About Cleer AudioCleer Audio is a San Diego-based consumer audio company that designs wireless earbuds, headphones and smart speakers. Cleer products are sold through cleeraudio, Amazon and select retailers.

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Cleer Bridge Open-Ear Clip-On Earbuds Launch With Red Dot 'Best of the Best' Design, Dolby Audio and Snapdragon Sound News Provided By Cleer Inc November 23, 2026, 23:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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