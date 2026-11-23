With 1.4 million followers and years as a mental health counselor, White delivers a powerful debut exploring depression, trauma, and the price of online fame

- Jessa White

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In an era when social media followers are often mistaken for friendships and online attention is confused with personal worth, licensed mental health counselor and author Jessa White challenges readers to reconsider what it truly means to be seen in her acclaimed debut novel, Liked.

Published September 16, 2026, the novel follows a seventeen-year-old girl whose unexpected rise to internet fame exposes the psychological costs of public attention. Blending contemporary literary fiction, dark humor, and an emotionally compelling coming-of-age narrative, Liked examines the increasingly complicated relationship between digital popularity and genuine human connection.

The novel has already attracted critical attention, earning recognition as a BookLife Editors' Pick and a place on the 2026 Shelf Unbound Best Indie Book Award longlist. It has also received praise from mental health professionals, literary reviewers, and cultural commentators.

For White, who has cultivated an audience of more than 1.4 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, the story draws upon her professional experience as a therapist and her firsthand understanding of the pressures of social media.

“I've spent years as a therapist listening to people describe a loneliness that their phones were supposed to fix. Liked is my attempt to tell the truth about that feeling.”

- Jessa White

When Going Viral Changes Everything

At the center of Liked is Jersey Mau, a seventeen-year-old girl living in a Beverly Hills mansion who, despite her privileged surroundings, feels profoundly alone.

Struggling with depression and the emotional wounds of maternal abandonment, Jersey exists largely unnoticed until an aging Hollywood agent convinces her to post a single honest video on TikTok.

Almost overnight, she becomes an internet sensation.

What initially appears to be an extraordinary opportunity for connection quickly becomes something far more complicated. As Jersey's following grows, so does the pressure to maintain the version of herself that strangers have embraced.

An anonymous account begins targeting her with increasingly troubling harassment. An established influencer with ten million followers views her sudden popularity as a threat. Meanwhile, a long-concealed secret about her mother begins to emerge, threatening everything Jersey believes about herself and her family.

Suddenly, the girl who once felt invisible finds herself surrounded by millions of people watching her every move.

Yet the attention she once craved offers little protection from the emotional wounds she carries.

Told through three rotating narrators, Liked moves beyond the conventional story of internet celebrity to explore the psychological consequences of becoming a public figure before fully understanding one's own identity.

The novel raises a compelling question: Can millions of people know your name without a single one truly knowing who you are?

One of the novel's distinguishing qualities is the professional perspective White brings to its examination of mental health.

As a licensed mental health counselor, White has spent years working with individuals navigating depression, anxiety, emotional distress, identity struggles, and complicated personal relationships.

Her clinical experience informs the psychological authenticity of Liked, allowing the novel to portray emotional struggles as deeply personal experiences rather than convenient plot devices.

Jersey's depression does not disappear with popularity or success. Instead, her growing fame introduces new pressures while leaving longstanding emotional wounds unresolved.

The novel also examines how family trauma, abandonment, and the need for acceptance can influence personal identity and relationships.

“Every character in this book is performing for someone. I wanted to write about what happens when the performance cracks.”

- Jessa White

Through Jersey's experiences, White explores how social media can transform personal expression into public performance. The honesty that initially attracts an audience can gradually become another identity a creator feels obligated to maintain.

As expectations grow, the distinction between authentic expression and calculated content becomes increasingly difficult to preserve.

Rather than condemning technology, Liked examines the emotional consequences of allowing external approval to define personal worth.

Although Liked follows a teenage protagonist, its themes resonate across generations.

For younger readers, Jersey's experiences reflect familiar pressures surrounding popularity, online comparison, social acceptance, and the struggle to establish an identity in an increasingly public world.

For parents and educators, the novel provides insight into the emotional challenges young people may face while navigating digital environments.

Mental health professionals will recognize the story's exploration of depression, anxiety, emotional avoidance, family relationships, and the influence of external validation on self-worth.

At its core, Liked acknowledges that digital spaces can offer meaningful opportunities for expression and connection while simultaneously creating pressures that complicate emotional well-being.

White brings a particularly relevant perspective to these questions. After spending seven years away from social media, she returned to the digital world and developed a substantial following, experiencing firsthand the rewards and challenges of public visibility.

“I had no social media for seven years and then got online. I saw what visibility does to us. It's not the same as connection, and this book is about learning the difference.”

- Jessa White

Beyond its examination of influencer culture, Liked is also a story about family, abandonment, and the emotional patterns that can pass from one generation to the next.

Jersey's relationship with her absent mother forms an important part of the novel's psychological foundation. As details about her mother's past emerge, Jersey must confront difficult questions about the origins of her emotional pain and the experiences that have shaped her understanding of herself.

The novel explores how unresolved trauma can influence a person's willingness to trust others, experience happiness, and accept meaningful relationships.

These themes give Liked an emotional depth that extends beyond its contemporary setting, transforming its examination of internet celebrity into a broader exploration of identity, belonging, and personal growth.

Despite the seriousness of its subject matter, White incorporates dark humor, sharp cultural observations, and moments of hard-won optimism, allowing the story to confront painful realities without losing sight of the possibility of healing and genuine connection.

Since its September 2026 publication, Liked has earned recognition from literary reviewers, mental health professionals, and commentators on digital culture.

The novel was selected as a BookLife Editors' Pick, with the publication praising its:

“Lilting prose, searing insight, and jaded wisdom.”

It was also longlisted for the 2026 Shelf Unbound Best Indie Book Award, adding to its early literary recognition.

Whitney Goodman, LMFT, author of Toxic Positivity, praised the novel's portrayal of the emotional pain that can exist beneath an outward appearance of well-being, along with its exploration of identity and family wounds.

Nadia Addesi, RSW, a registered social worker and psychotherapist, highlighted the authenticity of Jersey's voice and the novel's depiction of how online environments can become places where deeply personal conflicts are replayed.

Dr. Courtney Tracy, author of Your Unconscious Is Showing, described the novel as:

“From profile to personality, identity to reality-an unflinching look at how trauma and the internet collide.”

K.C. Davis, author of How to Keep House While Drowning, praised its compassionate examination of the effects of constant visibility on the nervous system, while Lindsay Fleming, LCPC, recognized its ability to help teenage readers feel understood.

The book has also attracted attention beyond the mental health community.

Taylor Lorenz, author of Extremely Online, described Liked as:

“The most honest and unsettling novel yet about influencer culture.”

Additional praise has come from IndieReader, which described the novel as timely, grounded, and humane, and Readers' Favorite, which recognized the directness of White's portrayal of depression.

Together, these endorsements reflect the novel's relevance to readers interested in contemporary fiction, mental health, technology, and the evolving nature of human relationships.

White's journey to publishing Liked reflects the intersection of professional experience, personal observation, and literary ambition.

As the creator of @therapyjessaofficial, she has built an audience of more than 1.4 million followers across TikTok and Instagram through candid conversations about mental health and emotional well-being.

Her experiences in both clinical practice and digital media provided a distinctive foundation for the novel.

White began writing Liked in 2022, developing the story around a conclusion she envisioned from the beginning.

“I started writing Liked in 2022, and I knew the ending from day one. Everything else was about earning it.”

- Jessa White

The resulting work marks her transition into literary fiction while remaining closely connected to the psychological and cultural themes that have defined her professional career.

Ultimately, Liked invites readers to consider what remains when popularity fades, the audience disappears, and the performance is no longer necessary.

Beneath its contemporary examination of digital culture lies a timeless human desire: to be accepted without having to perform and to be understood beyond appearances.

About Jessa White

Jessa White is a licensed mental health counselor, writer, and social media creator whose work focuses on emotional well-being, mental health awareness, and authentic human connection. She is the creator of @therapyjessaofficial, where more than 1.4 million followers across TikTok and Instagram engage with her conversations about mental health and contemporary life. Through her clinical practice and writing, White challenges a culture increasingly characterized by speed, performance, and constant demands for attention.

Liked is her debut novel, combining psychological insight, social commentary, humor, and a deeply human story about the desire to be known.

Title: Liked

Author: Jessa White

Genre: Contemporary Literary Fiction / New Adult / Coming-of-Age

Publication Date: September 16, 2026

Publisher: Independently Published

ISBN: 979-8-9941906-0-9

Length: 372 pages

Available Formats: Paperback, eBook, and Audiobook

Audiobook Narration: Jessa White

Liked is available in paperback, eBook, and audiobook formats, with the audiobook narrated by Jessa White.

Readers can explore the novel and access the first five chapters for free through the author's official website.

Official Website:

Amazon:

Barnes & Noble:

Goodreads:

Instagram:

TikTok: @therapyjessaofficial

Official Book Trailer:

Podcast Interview - Maybe This Matters:

White has also appeared on The John Rondi Podcast, Jim Curtis (Gaia), and Playdate X.

For additional information about Liked, interview requests, author appearances, review copies, or other media inquiries, please contact:

Jessa White

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Podcast Interview - Maybe This Matters

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JESSA WHITE'S ACCLAIMED DEBUT NOVEL LIKED EXPOSES THE COST OF SOCIAL MEDIA FAME AND THE SEARCH FOR AUTHENTIC CONNECTION News Provided By American Writing Awards November 23, 2026, 23:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media



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