MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Cross River Bank and consumer finance firm LendingUSA have rolled out a Bitcoin -backed lending program that lets eligible borrowers borrow against their BTC holdings without selling them. The initiative offers loans of up to $250,000, with repayment options designed to provide flexibility during the loan term.

According to a Monday announcement from LendingUSA and Cross River, borrowers can request loans ranging from $10,000 to $250,000 and use their Bitcoin as collateral. Depending on the specific loan terms, customers may be able to borrow 30%, 50%, or 70% of the value of the Bitcoin pledged.

Loans can range from $10,000 to $250,000, with borrowing power set at 30%, 50%, or 70% of pledged Bitcoin value. Borrowers may choose interest-only payments or defer payments until the loan is due, depending on program terms. BTC price declines can trigger margin-style obligations, including additional collateral requirements and potential liquidation. Cross River is positioning the program as its first Bitcoin-backed lending offering as a loan originator. Pledged Bitcoin will be held by a qualified third-party custodian throughout the loan term.

Key takeawaysHow the Bitcoin-collateral loans are structured

Under the program described in the Business Wire announcement, LendingUSA and Cross River allow borrowers to access cash while keeping their Bitcoin exposure. Instead of selling BTC to raise liquidity, borrowers deposit Bitcoin as collateral and receive a loan amount based on a specified loan-to-value approach.

The announcement states that customers can borrow against BTC at three different levels-30%, 50%, or 70% of the collateral's value-depending on the terms selected. The minimum loan size is $10,000 and the maximum is $250,000.

Payment schedules are also a core part of the offering. The partners say eligible borrowers can either make interest-only payments during the loan term or postpone payments until the loan is due-options that could appeal to borrowers who want to manage monthly cash flow while maintaining long-term exposure to Bitcoin's market price.

Risk controls: what happens if Bitcoin falls

Despite the ability to borrow without selling, the loans are still exposed to collateral risk. The announcement highlights that if Bitcoin's price declines, borrowers may face additional requirements or repayment pressure.

Specifically, the program carries the risk that borrowers could be asked to provide more collateral or repay part of their loan if collateral requirements are not met. It also notes that the pledged Bitcoin may be subject to liquidation under those circumstances, making the structure more sensitive to market volatility than traditional unsecured lending.

Investors and borrowers alike will likely want to focus on how the program defines collateral thresholds and liquidation triggers, because these details determine the real-world downside protection-or lack of it-during periods of sharp price moves.

What the launch signals for US crypto-backed lending

The partnership is being framed as Cross River's first Bitcoin-backed lending program as a loan originator, marking another step in the continued mainstreaming of crypto-collateralized credit in the United States. Cross River and LendingUSA join a growing list of players offering similar products, ranging from crypto-native lenders to initiatives connected to major platforms and regulated banks.

According to the announcement, Bitcoin used as collateral will be held throughout the loan term by a qualified third-party custodian. That custodial model aligns with broader industry practice for loan collateral management, where segregation and custody controls are central to reducing operational and custody risk.

The announcement also positions the new program in the context of other Bitcoin-backed lending options available to US users. It references Ledn, which has offered crypto-backed loans since 2018, and Coinbase 's introduction of Bitcoin-backed loans through Morpho in January 2025. It further notes that US banks are active in the space, including Column N.A., which originates some loans offered through Strike, and Fortis Bank, which participates in commercial lending arrangements with Unchained.

While the market already has multiple pathways for borrowing against crypto, this launch matters because it expands the set of regulated, bank-linked institutions willing to originate Bitcoin-collateralized credit. For borrowers, that could translate into more product options and potentially more competitive structuring. For the broader market, it underscores the ongoing effort to normalize crypto-backed borrowing as part of the financial services toolkit.

BTC price context and why volatility still drives outcomes

At the time of the announcement's publication, Bitcoin was trading at $62,788, according to TradingView data shared in the announcement, up 3.03% over the previous 24 hours but down 28.20% year-to-date.

That snapshot matters because the economics of a collateral-backed loan are inseparable from Bitcoin's price behavior. Even if the loan is designed around flexible payment schedules such as interest-only or deferred payments, the collateral value can still shift quickly. As a result, borrowers will likely experience the greatest pressure during drawdowns when collateral headroom shrinks.

For participants watching the segment, this makes the program's risk management approach-including the frequency and mechanics of collateral checks-important. While the announcement establishes that additional collateral or liquidation could occur, it does not provide further detail in the excerpt on how those thresholds are calculated or how quickly actions are triggered.

Borrowers considering Bitcoin-secured financing should review the specific loan terms carefully-especially the borrow-to-value parameters, payment deferral rules, and liquidation and collateral adjustment procedures-since those elements determine how a borrower's exposure changes during Bitcoin volatility. For the market at large, the next question will be whether programs like this broaden access meaningfully while keeping collateral risk controls robust enough for sustained adoption.

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