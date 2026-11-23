MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership contributes $40,000 through student-athlete scholarships, Big Shoe Day donations and community initiatives across Arizona

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PHOENIX, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union and the Arizona State University (ASU) Sun Devil Club continued their partnership with $40,000 to support Arizona students through educational initiatives and community programs. The contribution includes $20,000 in scholarships for ASU student-athletes, with the remaining funds supporting 350 pairs of shoes for local elementary students and funding through the Sun Devils' football field goal program, which contributes $250 to the Sun Devil Club for each successful field goal.

On Nov. 21, Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America, presented a $40,000 check to ASU Athletic Director Graham Rossini during the Sun Devils' football game in recognition of the combined contributions made through the partnership.

“We're thrilled to partner once again with Mountain America Credit Union to benefit a wonderful community,” said Graham Rossini, athletic director for Sun Devil Athletics.“Community engagement continues to be a cornerstone of who we are, and we're proud to join Mountain America in supporting students that might be future Sun Devils.”

“Our partnership with ASU extends our commitment to education beyond the university and into the surrounding community,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America Credit Union.“Together, we're supporting students at different stages, from providing new shoes to local elementary students to easing the financial demands of higher education for ASU student-athletes.”

How does Mountain America's partnership with ASU support Arizona students?

Mountain America's partnership with ASU began in 2022 and expanded in 2023 with the naming of Mountain America Stadium and the introduction of programs supporting students and local communities.

The partnership includes Arizona Big Shoe Day, which provides new shoes to local elementary students, as well as $20,000 in annual scholarships for ASU student-athletes and a football initiative that contributes $250 to the Sun Devil Club for every successful field goal made by the Sun Devils.

Since the partnership began in 2022, Mountain America has contributed nearly $200,000 through these initiatives to support ASU student-athletes and the surrounding community.

What is Big Shoe Day and how do local students benefit?

Launched in 2023, Big Shoe Day gives elementary students in the Phoenix area new footwear to help families offset the cost of an everyday necessity.

This year, Mountain America and the ASU Sun Devil Club provided 350 pairs of shoes to students in kindergarten through sixth grade at Sandra Day O'Connor Elementary. ASU staff and Sparky the Sun Devil joined Mountain America representatives Nov. 20 to hand out the shoes.

To learn more about Mountain America's community partnerships and charitable initiatives, visit macu.com/community.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $22 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across multiple states and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America-guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

CONTACT: Contact:... macu.com/newsroom