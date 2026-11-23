Global buyers competed for a curated collection of marquee properties as bidding took place live at Sotheby's London and The Connaught

- Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce the success of its November London Global Sale, which drew over US$565 million in aggregate bids. Bidding took place live over two evenings-17 November at Sotheby's London on New Bond Street and 20 November at The Connaught in Mayfair-for a curated selection of marquee properties, including offerings in Longboat Key, Florida; Chicago, Illinois; and Saratoga Springs, New York. Concierge Auctions hosted an exhibition space within Sotheby's New Bond Street gallery, showcasing the brand and promoting the collection.

As one of Concierge Auctions' most anticipated events of the year, 43 property connoisseurs competed in person, by telephone via a team of specialists, and online via the firm's online marketplace: conciergeauctions. The auctions were conducted by Sotheby's Global Head of Whiskey and Spirits, Jonny Fowle, and Concierge Auctions' Frank Trunzo.

“The November London Global Sale brought together exceptional properties and competitive bidding from around the world in two of the city's most distinguished settings,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions.“There is something extraordinary about watching someone bid in person for their dream home and witnessing the joy when that dream becomes a reality.”

“As our third London sale of the year, this event continues to demonstrate the success of our live auction platform,” said Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions.“From our exhibition at Sotheby's New Bond Street to the energy in the room across both evenings, the sale brought our collection to life for an international audience.”

The firm's November London Global Sale presented an exceptional range of luxury real estate, from a Gulf-front architectural estate and a private sports and entertainment compound to a historic Saratoga Springs residence and a storied waterfront estate on Long Island. Highlights include:

Longboat Key, Sarasota Area, Florida

Set on nearly two private Gulf-front acres, 5965 Gulf of Mexico Drive presents an opportunity to shape a distinctive coastal estate at a pivotal stage of construction. Designed by Sweet Sparkman Architecture & Interiors, the residence pairs sculptural contemporary architecture with uninterrupted Gulf views, expansive terraces, dual kitchens, and a wine cellar. A rooftop deck, guest house, pool house, and resort-style pool and spa complete the planned setting. Achieved a sales price for $17.814 million in cooperation with Joel Schemmel of Douglas Elliman. Image credit to Luxhunters.

Phoenix area, Arizona

A private world of sports, wellness, and entertainment unfolds across 4.36 acres at 21423 South 147th Street in Gilbert. The estate combines a single-level main residence with The Hideaway, an amenity building featuring a commercial kitchen, golf simulator, dance studio, batting cage, and fitness room. A dedicated day spa, private go-kart track, covered basketball court, pool, koi ponds, and Zen garden create a comprehensive retreat. Achieved a sales price for $7.779 million in cooperation with Frank Aazami and Bill Bulaga of Compass. Image credit to Visual Luxury Media and High Res Media.

Nassau County, New York

Known as the Snapple House, this waterfront estate at 1245 Veeder Drive commands Macy Channel views from a rare double lot with 240 feet of waterfront and a private dock. Designed by architect Norman Wax and built by Qualico Contracting, the residence features a hand-laid slate roof, three elevator-served levels, a dedicated entertaining wing, and a temperature-controlled wine cellar. Formal gardens and a self-contained poolside cabana complement the waterfront setting. Achieved a sales price for $7.159 million in cooperation with Richard Golden, Zachary Elliott, and Shawn Elliott of Nest Seekers International. Image credit to Shawn May Photography and Josh Goetz Photography.

Saratoga Springs, New York

Known as Redstone, the 1886 brick residence at 795 North Broadway occupies a private corner setting on one of Saratoga Springs' most prestigious avenues. Queen Anne and Romanesque Revival influences define the architecture, with intricate woodwork, stained glass, soaring ceilings, and eight fireplaces preserving its historic character. An award-winning addition introduces an elevator, wine cellar, sauna, and solarium, while a wraparound porch and carriage house complete the setting. Achieved a sales price for $4.594 million in cooperation with Mary Lou Pinckney, Amy Pinckney, and Joanna Rockwood of Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty. Images provided by Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty.

Chicago, Illinois

Occupying a full floor of Park Tower atop the Park Hyatt Chicago, 800 N Michigan Avenue, Penthouse 63 offers more than 8,000 square feet with uninterrupted 360-degree views of Lake Michigan and the city skyline. A private elevator foyer opens to expansive living and dining galleries, complemented by gallery-grade lighting and a Bulthaup kitchen. Residents enjoy access to the hotel's spa, indoor pool, fitness center, in-room dining, and NoMI Restaurant. Achieved a sales price for $3.495 million in offered in cooperation with Jeff Lowe of Compass | Lowe Group Chicago. Image credit to Compass | Lowe Group Chicago and Shawn May Photography.

Additional properties in the November London Global Sale included:

928 Fenario Circle, Bel Air, Maryland

Achieved a sales price for $2.536 million in cooperation with Elizabeth Barboza and Erin Kelly of Monument Sotheby's International Realty.

9553 Bella Terra Drive, Fort Worth, Texas

Achieved a sales price for $4.510 million in cooperation with Michael Hershenberg and Ricardo Valderrama of Real Broker, LLC.

517 15th Street, Boulder, Colorado

Achieved a sales price for $3.946 million in cooperation with Donald Cicchillo of RE/MAX Alliance Boulder.

1075 N Oquirrh Mountain Drive, Park City area, Utah

Achieved a sales price for $2.649 million in cooperation with Robert Stobaugh and Mark Sanders of Windermere Real Estate.

Modern on Robin Hood, Atlanta, Georgia

Achieved a sales price for $2.057 million in cooperation with Prince Carter of Coldwell Banker Realty.

790 Morton Road, Athens, Georgia

Achieved a sales price for $1.014 million in cooperation with Mehbs Omar of Drake Realty of Greater Atlanta.

Concierge Auctions will close out the year with its End-of-Year Global Sale in New York City, headlined by an extraordinary Vero Beach property in the esteemed Estate District. The collection will be on display from 2–9 December at Sotheby's New York at the Breuer Building, showcasing marquee properties alongside Princess Diana's famed“Revenge Dress.” The sale will culminate in two evenings of live bidding-15 December at Sotheby's New York at the Breuer Building and 16 December at The Dominick in SoHo.

Visit ConciergeAuctions to explore the collection and view all upcoming sales.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.

Kari Hegarty

BerlinRosen

+1 845-548-9216

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Concierge Auctions' Announces Success of November London Global Sale Drawing Over US$565M in Aggregate Bids News Provided By Concierge Auctions November 23, 2026, 23:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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