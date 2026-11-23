MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Legendary playback singer Kumar Sanu, who jointly ruled the Hindi film music of the 90s, feels that the genre of indie pop music was born out of helplessness.

The veteran singer spoke with IANS at his house in the Andheri West area of Mumbai during the promotions of his latest song 'Suniyo Zara'.

When asked if the system of indie music is making a return courtesy the democratization of music through streaming, he said,“There are two or three reasons for this. One is that this diversion happens in helplessness. I am saying this because when a singer sings well, despite struggling, he does not get work, then what happens in helplessness? Individuals try to make an album”.

He told IANS,“People thought, 'I somehow manage to get money. If I get success in that, maybe I can get an offer from Bollywood'. That was the thought process going on between all the singers at the time”.

“People who were separated from each other. So this is what you call helplessness in plain language. Diversion was born in this. A single album system was started. So, this is what you call helplessness in plain language. A diversion was born. A single album system was started. Then Hindi film music took over”, he added.

Earlier, the playback singer had shared the technique behind his singing, and what is it that makes his songs stand out from others.

When he was told that he has sung for practically every superstar, and his voice suits everyone, he said,“It means that I am the hero. When I sing a song, I make myself a hero”.

“Now, there is a style in my singing that is called visual singing. Nobody must have said this, but I am saying it for the first time. When I sing a song, I visualize what am I doing with the heroine in the garden? This visual image is formed in my mind when I'm writing the lyrics. That is when you feel the liveliness in the song”, he added.