Trump Slams Newsom Clemency Move Announces New Death Penalty Order

Washington DC [US], November 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) sharply criticised California Governor Gavin Newsom over his decision to grant clemency to 548 death row inmates, including those convicted of murdering children, calling it one of the most shocking acts of injustice in the country. He also announced a Presidential Directive ordering the Department of Justice (DOJ) to seek the death penalty for child murderers, rapists and human traffickers who kill their victims.

Speaking at the Department of Justice (DOJ), Trump accused Newsom and what he described as the Radical Left of showing sympathy towards convicted criminals rather than the victims and their families. "We're here today to talk about one of the most shocking acts of injustice our country has ever seen... Just days ago, the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, granted clemency and mercy to 548 of the most EVIL monsters on the face of the Earth," Trump said.

The death row inmates include a man who murdered nine members of his own family, the killer of 12-year-old Polly Klaas and a man convicted of torturing eight-year-old Gabriel Fernandez to death. Trump alleged that Newsom and the Radical Left were prioritising the interests of criminals over those of victims and their families. "Gavin Newsom and the Radical Left look at these heinous acts and their sympathy is not for the children and their parents - but for the monsters who extinguished innocent young lives," he said.

He asserted that his administration would continue to prioritise the protection of children and the safety of American families. "Under the Trump Administration, we will never stop fighting to protect our nation's children, and we will never put the comfort of killers before justice for American families," he said. Trump said his administration could find common ground with Democrats on issues such as reducing drug prices, improving healthcare and protecting American workers, but maintained that there could be no compromise on public safety. "Law Enforcement is not the enemy - the enemies are those who rape and murder our citizens, and they deserve no mercy," he said.

Announcing the Presidential Directive, Trump said it would instruct the DOJ to seek capital punishment for child murderers, as well as rapists and human traffickers who kill their victims. He added that the order would also direct the Attorney General to expedite federal death sentences. "I will sign a Presidential Directive ordering the DOJ to seek the death penalty for child murderers, as well as rapists and human traffickers who kill their victims. My order also directs the Attorney General to expedite the execution of federal death sentences. Once juries have spoken, capital punishment will be swift and certain," Trump said.

The US President also referred to an Executive Order signed on the first day of his administration, directing the DOJ to ensure the death penalty for anyone convicted of murdering a law enforcement officer. "Our nation grieves for every law enforcement officer slain in the line of duty. That's why, on Day One of my Administration, I signed an Executive Order directing the DOJ to ensure that anyone who murders a member of law enforcement receives the death penalty - and I am pleased to say that last year, police officer deaths in the line of duty plummeted to the lowest level in the history of our country," he said.

Trump further announced measures concerning public housing, directing the Department of Housing and Urban Development to require public housing authorities to strengthen tenant screening procedures and make it easier to remove tenants considered problematic. He said law-abiding families should not be forced to live alongside dangerous criminals in affordable housing. In another announcement, Trump said the DOJ would award nearly USD 150 million in new public safety grants to support the hiring of more than 1,000 additional sworn law enforcement officers and speed up responses to reports of domestic violence and sexual assault across the country. He also referred to a new legislative proposal introduced by Representative Brandon Gill, titled the 'Just Punishment for Murder Act', which he said would strengthen capital punishment provisions in the United States. "Finally, at my request, Brandon Gill has just introduced a new bill to strengthen the death penalty in America... The Just Punishment for Murder Act will codify many aspects of today's directive, along with my Executive Order on capital punishment for killers of law enforcement, and it will expand the policy to ensure that illegal alien murderers are likewise sentenced to death. I am calling on Congress to send me that bill without delay," Trump said. (ANI)