

NASA opened bidding for Lunar Reactor-1 (LR-1), a 20-kilowatt fission system designed to launch by 2030 and supply continuous electricity across the Moon for at least five years.

Proposals are due December 21 under a framework co-managed with the Department of Energy. The Tema Space Innovators ETF (NASA) rose about 8%, ending its seven consecutive session losing streak.

NASA on Monday opened bidding for private industry partners to design, test, and construct the first nuclear fission power plant intended for the lunar surface, targeting a launch-ready system by 2030.

While the federal space agency doubles down on atomic energy for deep space, the announcement lands during a turbulent stretch on Wall Street for commercial nuclear startups and space-sector equities.

However, major nuclear power stocks, including Oklo (OKLO) and NuScale Power (SMR) gained about 5.6% on Monday, while lunar robotics firm Intuitive Machines (LUNR) and rocket launch service provider Rocket Lab (RKLB) added between 12% and 9.5% each.

The Tema Space Innovators ETF (NASA) surged about 8% on Monday, breaking free from seven consecutive days of decline following the announcement.

Powering Through The Lunar Night

Dubbed Lunar Reactor-1, or LR-1, the proposed fission system is engineered to generate 20 kilowatts of electrical power, which is roughly equivalent to the annual energy consumption of 16 average U.S. households.

Once deployed on the Moon, the unit is expected to operate continuously for a minimum of five years, supplying electricity to future astronaut habitats, communications arrays, surface rovers and scientific payloads.

“A reliable source of safe and abundant energy will be vital to future exploration of the lunar and Martian surface,” said Brian Giblin, NASA's Lunar Reactor-1 program manager.

Unlike solar panels, which rely on uninterrupted sunlight, nuclear fission provides steady baseload power regardless of environmental conditions, NASA said in a press release. That capability is critical on the Moon, where a single lunar night lasts roughly 14 Earth days, as well as in permanently shadowed craters near the lunar poles believed to harbor water ice.

Nuclear And Space Stocks Remain Under Pressure

NASA's renewed commitment to space-based fission arrives as terrestrial advanced nuclear developers face intense market skepticism pertaining to balance sheet health and timely licensing.

Shares of advanced fission developer OKLO have tumbled roughly 73% year to date amid investor concerns over licensing timelines and pre-revenue cash burn, despite recently securing operational clearance from the Department of Energy for its Groves-1 test reactor.

Meanwhile, small modular reactor maker NuScale Power (SMR) has shed nearly 77% of its value so far in 2026.

Lunar lander specialist Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) is down roughly 25% year-to-date, while launch provider Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) dropped about 25% so far this year.

NASA Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'extremely bullish' with 'high' message volumes.

NASA stock has lost about 26% year-to-date.

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