CPVC Extrusion And Injection Compounds Highlight The Risks Of Choosing The Wrong Grade
|Parameter
|Extrusion grade
|Injection grade
|Main requirement
|Melt strength, full fusion
|Flow, uniform plasticizing
|Resin viscosity
|Generally higher
|Generally lower
|Process cycle
|Continuous
|Cyclic: plasticize, inject, cool
|Cooling
|Gradual, in sizing tank
|Fast, in a closed mold
|Form in our range
|Powder
|Pellet
|Typical product
|Pipe
|Fittings, flanges, valve bodies
CPVC is PVC resin chlorinated after polymerization. The added chlorine raises heat resistance, which is why CPVC goes into hot water and chemical lines. It also changes processing. CPVC runs at higher temperatures and generally has a narrower window between full fusion and thermal degradation, so residence time and shear heating need closer control. Degraded CPVC shows dark streaks and burnt specks. The actual tolerance depends on the resin, the additive package and the equipment.
UPVC follows the same logic at lower temperatures. It also has its own extrusion and injection grades, so the two materials should not be treated as one formulation.
Formulation: What Changes Besides Molecular Weight
Resin is only part of the compound. The process also depends on:
-
fusion behavior, meaning how quickly and completely the particles gel
melt rheology at the shear rates of that process
the heat stabilizer package and its dose
the balance of internal and external lubricants
processing aids and impact modifier
Lubrication is often summarized as“external for extrusion, internal for injection”. That is too simple. Both grades use both types. External lubricants control release from hot metal such as the barrel, screw and die. Internal lubricants lower melt viscosity and help flow. What differs is the balance. Extrusion formulations put more weight on release and fusion control. Injection formulations put more weight on viscosity and flow.
The effects of a mismatch are specific. A grade heavy in external lubricant can make the screw slip in an injection machine, give uneven plasticizing and hold material at temperature longer than the stabilizer was sized for. A grade with too little external lubricant drags against the barrel and die in an extruder, and the pipe surface turns rough.
Changing barrel temperature rarely fixes a wrong additive package. With CPVC it pushes the melt toward degradation. A grade qualified for one process should not be assumed suitable for the other without technical confirmation and a processing trial.
Comparison chart of CPVC extrusion and injection molding compounds by melt behavior and formulationFile name: cpvc-extrusion-vs-injection-compounds.jpg (1200×675 px)Alt text: Comparison chart of CPVC extrusion compound and injection molding compound by melt behavior, viscosity and lubricant balance.
What a Wrong Grade Does on the Line
|Defect
|Typical cause
|Downstream risk
|Wall thickness variation, sag, ovality
|Low-melt-strength grade on a pipe line
|Lower burst rating; failed hydrostatic test
|Under-fused pipe
|Grade or settings not reaching full fusion
|Low impact strength; early burst failure
|Short shots, weld-line weakness, sink marks
|High-viscosity extrusion grade in a mold
|Weak sections; leaking flange faces
|Stress cracking in fittings
|High injection and packing pressure; residual stress
|Cracking under chemical exposure or temperature cycling
|Rough surface, burnt specks
|Too little external lubricant, or excess heat history
|Fouling on the bore; higher flow resistance
|Screw slip, unstable shot weight
|External-lubricant-heavy grade in an injection machine
|Inconsistent parts; degradation in the barrel
Stress deserves its own note. For pipe, we manage the cooling gradient through controlled cooling and residual-stress management. We do not use a separate annealing oven. For molded parts, the levers are mold temperature and hold time, which set how dense and evenly stressed the part is.
XYSJ CPVC Compound Range and Test Data
XYSJ supplies modified CPVC compound in two forms. Powder is for pipe extrusion, and pellet is for fitting injection molding. The form follows the process. It is not a quality ranking: a powder dry blend suits an extruder that fuses material in the barrel, while a pre-compounded pellet feeds and plasticizes consistently in an injection machine.
For industrial chemical piping, HA-58KA is our CPVC compound powder for pipe extrusion, supplied in 800 kg bags. HA-24KA is the matching CPVC compound pellet for pipe fitting injection molding, supplied in 1,000 kg bags.
|Type
|Grade
|Application
|Standard packing
|CPVC compound powder
|HA-58KA
|Industrial chemical pipe extrusion
|700 kg/bag
|CPVC compound pellets
|HA-24KA
|Industrial chemical pipe fitting injection molding
|1,000 kg/bag
Other grades are listed on the UPVC & CPVC modified compounds page.
Third-party RoHS testing of submitted samples
Shanghai Weipu Testing Technology Group ran separate RoHS tests on one submitted modified PVC-C powder sample and one submitted modified PVC-C granule sample. Testing took place on 23–29 March 2023, and the reports were issued on 18 May 2023. The methods follow the IEC 62321 series. None of the listed substances was detected above its method detection limit (MDL). The reports state compliance with the limits of Directive 2011/65/EU Annex II, as amended by (EU) 2015/863.
|Substance
|Limit (mg/kg)
|MDL (mg/kg)
|Powder sample
|Granule sample
|Lead (Pb)
|1000
|2
|N.D.
|N.D.
|Cadmium (Cd)
|100
|2
|N.D.
|N.D.
|Mercury (Hg)
|1000
|2
|N.D.
|N.D.
|Hexavalent chromium
|1000
|8
|N.D.
|N.D.
|PBBs (sum)
|1000
|5 each
|N.D.
|N.D.
|PBDEs (sum)
|1000
|5 each
|N.D.
|N.D.
|DBP, BBP, DEHP, DIBP
|1000 each
|50 each
|N.D.
|N.D.
N.D. = not detected (below MDL). The reports apply only to the submitted samples and the substances tested. They do not establish the RoHS status of every commercial grade or later production batch, and they say nothing about pipe or fitting performance. Report numbers and PDFs are available on request.
Specifying the Right Grade
Match the grade to the process first. Then check the standards that apply to the finished product. Compound classification and product specifications serve different purposes, and meeting one does not establish the other.
Applicable standards
-
ASTM D1784-25 is the classification system for rigid PVC and CPVC compounds.
ASTM F441/F441M-23 covers CPVC pipe, Schedules 40 and 80.
ASTM F438 covers Schedule 40 fittings, and ASTM F439-24 covers Schedule 80 fittings.
Product standards call up a specific compound cell class. Confirm the cell class of the grade against its test data before quoting it. Joining methods are covered by separate documents and are outside this note.
What to send with an enquiry
-
material: CPVC or UPVC
process: pipe extrusion or fitting injection molding
product size range and pressure class
applicable standard and required cell class
machine type, if you want a processing recommendation
colour and monthly volume
FAQ
Can one grade serve both extrusion and injection molding?Not as a safe assumption. Each process sets different limits on viscosity, fusion, lubrication and stabilization. If a grade is claimed to cover both, ask for processing trial data on your own equipment.
Why powder for extrusion and pellet for injection?It is a product-form convention in our range. Powder dry blends suit extruders that fuse the material in the barrel. Pellets give consistent feeding and plasticizing in injection machines. Both forms are formulated for their own process.
Does the RoHS report cover pipe performance?No. It covers the restricted substances listed in the reports, in the submitted compound samples. Pipe and fitting performance is verified against the product standards and through batch testing.
About us
Suzhou Cuiping Plastics Co., Ltd. was established in 2007 and manufactures CPVC and UPVC compounds, industrial pipes, fittings, and sheets under the XYSJ brand.
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