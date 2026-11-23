(MENAFN- GetNews) Suzhou, Jiangsu, China - November 23,2026 Summary

Pipe extrusion needs a melt that holds its shape and fuses fully. Injection molding needs a melt that fills a thin, complex cavity before it freezes. One compound is rarely good at both.

The difference goes beyond molecular weight. Fusion behavior, heat stabilizer package, lubricant balance and processing aids are all tuned to the process. CPVC generally needs closer control of temperature, residence time and shear than UPVC. A wrong grade tends to show up quickly. How Each Process Loads the Compound In pipe extrusion, the melt leaves the die as a soft tube. It passes through a vacuum sizing tank and a long cooling line while a puller draws it forward. Until the wall freezes, the tube carries its own weight. If the melt is too fluid, large and thick-wall pipe sags. Wall thickness drifts toward the bottom, and the section goes out of round. The compound must also fuse fully in the extruder. Under-fused material can pass a dimensional check and still fail on impact or burst. Injection molding asks for something else. A tee, elbow or flange mold has narrow flow paths, sudden changes in section and a short cycle. The melt must reach the end of the cavity before it freezes, without so much pressure that it overheats or locks stress into the part. Compounds for this job are usually built on a lower-viscosity resin and formulated for easy flow. As a rule of thumb, extrusion grades lean toward melt strength and controlled fusion. Injection grades lean toward flow. That is a tendency, not a switch, and each grade is tuned within it.

Parameter Extrusion grade Injection grade Main requirement Melt strength, full fusion Flow, uniform plasticizing Resin viscosity Generally higher Generally lower Process cycle Continuous Cyclic: plasticize, inject, cool Cooling Gradual, in sizing tank Fast, in a closed mold Form in our range Powder Pellet Typical product Pipe Fittings, flanges, valve bodies

CPVC is PVC resin chlorinated after polymerization. The added chlorine raises heat resistance, which is why CPVC goes into hot water and chemical lines. It also changes processing. CPVC runs at higher temperatures and generally has a narrower window between full fusion and thermal degradation, so residence time and shear heating need closer control. Degraded CPVC shows dark streaks and burnt specks. The actual tolerance depends on the resin, the additive package and the equipment.

UPVC follows the same logic at lower temperatures. It also has its own extrusion and injection grades, so the two materials should not be treated as one formulation.

Formulation: What Changes Besides Molecular Weight

Resin is only part of the compound. The process also depends on:



fusion behavior, meaning how quickly and completely the particles gel

melt rheology at the shear rates of that process

the heat stabilizer package and its dose

the balance of internal and external lubricants processing aids and impact modifier

Lubrication is often summarized as“external for extrusion, internal for injection”. That is too simple. Both grades use both types. External lubricants control release from hot metal such as the barrel, screw and die. Internal lubricants lower melt viscosity and help flow. What differs is the balance. Extrusion formulations put more weight on release and fusion control. Injection formulations put more weight on viscosity and flow.

The effects of a mismatch are specific. A grade heavy in external lubricant can make the screw slip in an injection machine, give uneven plasticizing and hold material at temperature longer than the stabilizer was sized for. A grade with too little external lubricant drags against the barrel and die in an extruder, and the pipe surface turns rough.

Changing barrel temperature rarely fixes a wrong additive package. With CPVC it pushes the melt toward degradation. A grade qualified for one process should not be assumed suitable for the other without technical confirmation and a processing trial.

Comparison chart of CPVC extrusion and injection molding compounds by melt behavior and formulationFile name: cpvc-extrusion-vs-injection-compounds.jpg (1200×675 px)Alt text: Comparison chart of CPVC extrusion compound and injection molding compound by melt behavior, viscosity and lubricant balance.

What a Wrong Grade Does on the Line

Defect Typical cause Downstream risk Wall thickness variation, sag, ovality Low-melt-strength grade on a pipe line Lower burst rating; failed hydrostatic test Under-fused pipe Grade or settings not reaching full fusion Low impact strength; early burst failure Short shots, weld-line weakness, sink marks High-viscosity extrusion grade in a mold Weak sections; leaking flange faces Stress cracking in fittings High injection and packing pressure; residual stress Cracking under chemical exposure or temperature cycling Rough surface, burnt specks Too little external lubricant, or excess heat history Fouling on the bore; higher flow resistance Screw slip, unstable shot weight External-lubricant-heavy grade in an injection machine Inconsistent parts; degradation in the barrel

Stress deserves its own note. For pipe, we manage the cooling gradient through controlled cooling and residual-stress management. We do not use a separate annealing oven. For molded parts, the levers are mold temperature and hold time, which set how dense and evenly stressed the part is.

XYSJ CPVC Compound Range and Test Data

XYSJ supplies modified CPVC compound in two forms. Powder is for pipe extrusion, and pellet is for fitting injection molding. The form follows the process. It is not a quality ranking: a powder dry blend suits an extruder that fuses material in the barrel, while a pre-compounded pellet feeds and plasticizes consistently in an injection machine.

For industrial chemical piping, HA-58KA is our CPVC compound powder for pipe extrusion, supplied in 800 kg bags. HA-24KA is the matching CPVC compound pellet for pipe fitting injection molding, supplied in 1,000 kg bags.

Type Grade Application Standard packing CPVC compound powder HA-58KA Industrial chemical pipe extrusion 700 kg/bag CPVC compound pellets HA-24KA Industrial chemical pipe fitting injection molding 1,000 kg/bag

Other grades are listed on the UPVC & CPVC modified compounds page.

Third-party RoHS testing of submitted samples

Shanghai Weipu Testing Technology Group ran separate RoHS tests on one submitted modified PVC-C powder sample and one submitted modified PVC-C granule sample. Testing took place on 23–29 March 2023, and the reports were issued on 18 May 2023. The methods follow the IEC 62321 series. None of the listed substances was detected above its method detection limit (MDL). The reports state compliance with the limits of Directive 2011/65/EU Annex II, as amended by (EU) 2015/863.

Substance Limit (mg/kg) MDL (mg/kg) Powder sample Granule sample Lead (Pb) 1000 2 N.D. N.D. Cadmium (Cd) 100 2 N.D. N.D. Mercury (Hg) 1000 2 N.D. N.D. Hexavalent chromium 1000 8 N.D. N.D. PBBs (sum) 1000 5 each N.D. N.D. PBDEs (sum) 1000 5 each N.D. N.D. DBP, BBP, DEHP, DIBP 1000 each 50 each N.D. N.D.

N.D. = not detected (below MDL). The reports apply only to the submitted samples and the substances tested. They do not establish the RoHS status of every commercial grade or later production batch, and they say nothing about pipe or fitting performance. Report numbers and PDFs are available on request.

Specifying the Right Grade

Match the grade to the process first. Then check the standards that apply to the finished product. Compound classification and product specifications serve different purposes, and meeting one does not establish the other.

Applicable standards



ASTM D1784-25 is the classification system for rigid PVC and CPVC compounds.

ASTM F441/F441M-23 covers CPVC pipe, Schedules 40 and 80. ASTM F438 covers Schedule 40 fittings, and ASTM F439-24 covers Schedule 80 fittings.

Product standards call up a specific compound cell class. Confirm the cell class of the grade against its test data before quoting it. Joining methods are covered by separate documents and are outside this note.

What to send with an enquiry



material: CPVC or UPVC

process: pipe extrusion or fitting injection molding

product size range and pressure class

applicable standard and required cell class

machine type, if you want a processing recommendation colour and monthly volume

FAQ

Can one grade serve both extrusion and injection molding?Not as a safe assumption. Each process sets different limits on viscosity, fusion, lubrication and stabilization. If a grade is claimed to cover both, ask for processing trial data on your own equipment.

Why powder for extrusion and pellet for injection?It is a product-form convention in our range. Powder dry blends suit extruders that fuse the material in the barrel. Pellets give consistent feeding and plasticizing in injection machines. Both forms are formulated for their own process.

Does the RoHS report cover pipe performance?No. It covers the restricted substances listed in the reports, in the submitted compound samples. Pipe and fitting performance is verified against the product standards and through batch testing.

About us

Suzhou Cuiping Plastics Co., Ltd. was established in 2007 and manufactures CPVC and UPVC compounds, industrial pipes, fittings, and sheets under the XYSJ brand.