MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said this on television, Ukrinform reports.

"The question here is whether they have sufficient capability to raise such a large structure. Most likely, they do not, because when they raised and installed it previously, they used foreign equipment. European companies involved in that work subsequently faced difficulties in their home countries because of the sanctions. So, most likely, they will not take part this time. And this is an active combat zone. Who would go there to work now?" he said.

Crimean Bridge attack: Dutch journalist says Russia-24 distorted his words

At the same time, Pletenchuk suggested that the Russians might cut the spans into pieces to raise them from the seabed.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara said Russia would need several months to recover the damaged section of the Kerch Bridge.

As Ukrinform reported, the Kerch Bridge came under another attack overnight on November 19, following which rail traffic across it was suspended.

On the same day, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz described the latest serious damage to the Kerch Bridge as a clear warning to Russia and evidence of its weakness at a press conference following the Coalition of the Willing summit in Berlin.

Photo: ASTRA