Professor of the Practice and Faculty Director of the Master's in Applied Intelligence, Georgetown University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Dr. Lemieux joined Georgetown University in 2017. He was previously the program director for Homeland Security, Law Enforcement and Cybersecurity programs at The George Washington University between 2006 and 2016. He received his Ph.D. in Criminology from the University of Montreal in 2002. Dr. Lemieux's research has focused on policing, homeland security, and cybersecurity. He is currently conducting studies on cyber defense and intelligence sharing on cyber threats. Dr. Lemieux has also published various journal articles examining crime control during major disasters, counter-terrorism, intelligence agencies, and police cooperation. He has published seven books; Militarization of the Police Apparatus (2005), Norms and Practices in Criminal Intelligence (2006), Homeland Security Handbook (2007), International Police Cooperation (2010), Crime During Disasters (2010), Economic Development, Crime, and Policing (2014), Current and Emerging Trends in Cyber Operations (2015). He is currently working on a book titled "Intelligence and State Surveillance in Modern Societies: An International Perspective", to be published at the Oxford University Press in 2017.



2017–present Professor and Program Director of Master's in Applied Intelligence, Georgetown University

2006–2016 Professor and Program Director of Bachelor in Police and Security Studies; Master's in Security and Safety Leadership; Master's in Strategic Cyber Operations and Information Management, The George Washington University 2002–2007 Associate professor, University of Montreal

Experience