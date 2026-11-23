MENAFN - Asia Times) Nvidia shares and United States stocks rebounded sharply on Monday, lifted by Jensen Huang's return to the chipmaker and President Donald Trump's push to keep artificial intelligence (AI) data centers at home, a plan that could slow China's AI growth.

Nvidia shares closed 31.5% higher on Monday after the company announced before the opening bell that it had reinstated Huang, 11 days after he resigned. The stock had shed nearly 33% between November 8, when Huang admitted to an extramarital affair, and last Friday's close of US$125.50.

The Dow Jones Index closed up 1,556 points, or 3.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 5% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 6.9%. The DJI had lost 8% last week, its worst weekly performance since March 2020, as a sell-off in AI stocks left it and the S&P 500 in correction territory.

Nvidia said Monday that its board voted unanimously to reinstate Huang as president, chief executive and board director, effective immediately, after a series of discussions and meetings with him. It said the board was satisfied with Huang's candor and ability to lead the company.

“I am honored to return to Nvidia and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” Huang said.“I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment.”

Nvidia said the board had received input from senior levels of the US government in reaching its decision and, based on that input, was confident that Huang's reinstatement posed no national security risk.

It said a committee of independent directors would continue investigating recent reports that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. The board has also formed a National Security and Export Control Committee and is searching for a new chief compliance officer.

Nvidia's board chair, Harvey Jones, said during an earnings call on November 17 that the board did not intend to reinstate Huang. But after Trump returned from an Asia trip that included a stop in China, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that Huang's return could not be ruled out, a week after urging the board to hire an outsider.

After Monday's announcement, Trump welcomed the Nvidia board's decision in a Truth Social post. He said the US government had no reason to believe that Huang's return posed any risk to national security, and that the Attorney General had confirmed there was no evidence Huang had engaged in any unlawful conduct. He also urged Nvidia to continue its internal export control investigation.

“The Country needs Jensen's leadership at Nvidia in order to ensure the success and prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy,” Trump wrote.“On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a great patriot and national treasure.”

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Trump's praise contrasts sharply with how Huang saw himself less than two weeks ago. Bloomberg reported that he appeared broken when he agreed to resign on November 11, and had called himself a“piece of sh*t” in the days before.

Monday's rally also came three days after Trump told a White House press briefing, following his return from Asia, that US companies would not be allowed to build data centers outside the country. He said those that did so would face heavy taxes and penalties.

Trump admitted that he had not discussed the idea with his own staff before announcing it. He gave no tax rate, timetable or legal basis for the measure.

He also did not say whether the tax would apply to all US firms' overseas data centers, including those that mainly serve international customers, or to deals already signed in the Middle East, such as Microsoft's more than US$15.2 billion of investment in the United Arab Emirates and Amazon Web Services' US$5.3 billion cloud region in Saudi Arabia.

Trump's tax threat would go a step beyond the new rules the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security announced on November 16. These require licenses for advanced chips shipped to data centers serving Chinese firms at scale, and to five countries including Singapore and Malaysia, though US-headquartered operators are exempt if they report monthly.

Chinese commentators say the twin squeeze will weigh significantly on China's AI growth, at least in the short and medium term.

“Trump's data center ban is only a surface move in this game of containment. What really strikes at the roots of the industry is the step-by-step escalation of chip curbs,” says a Shandong-based columnist using the pen name“World Coordinate System.”

“The knock-on effects are already showing. In the short term, China's large AI models will face a shortage of computing power, their performance ceilings will be forced down and planned capacity expansions will stall,” the writer says.“The wider supply chain is also under pressure, as maintenance services agreed for ASML lithography machines bought by Chinese firms are now restricted.”

He says AI applications in China will be updated more slowly in the short term, while chip and computing stocks will become more volatile.

However, he said that, in the long run, US chip export controls will push Chinese firms across the supply chain to close gaps, nurturing strong local players in chips, computing power and electronic design automation (EDA) tools.

A technology columnist at Eastmoney, a Chinese financial news website, says DeepSeek has tightened limits for its free users since mid-November. Long conversations now expire after seven days, each input is capped at 40,000 characters and users see a“quota full” notice once they hit a daily limit.

“The logic of the new US rule is simple. Any data center in the world that provides more than about 750 H100 GPUs' worth of computing power to a China-headquartered company will need a US license for those chips, and the license will most likely be denied,” the columnist says.

“The implication for the GPU industry is direct. Renting chips overseas for training was a flexible supply line, and it is now being thinned out,” he says.“Chinese model developers have a 90-day window to obtain licenses for their overseas computing pools, after which supply will probably be cut off.”

He says export controls alone won't drive domestic substitution, but demand forced back home is now putting several parts of China's supply chain to a real test. He added that:

Domestic training and inference chips are shifting from backup to must-have, as suppliers must now prove they can run stable clusters of thousands of chips. Makers of switches, high-speed interconnects, liquid cooling and power systems will benefit, as Chinese chips are sold in complete server racks. Chip equipment makers and advanced foundries will not see an immediate surge in orders, as the real bottlenecks are Chinese fabs' production capacity and their products' yields.

Smuggling trail emerges

Huang resigned on November 12 after admitting to an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a former executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based Nvidia cloud partner. US intelligence officials reportedly suspected her of acting on Beijing's behalf. Reports later said he had also had relationships with two Nvidia subordinates, including Kimberly Powell, the company's vice president of health care.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche said on November 12 that the Justice Department had not concluded whether Alice Huang was a Chinese spy, and Beijing has denied that she is one.

Evidence is also emerging linking Alice Huang to the underground trade in Nvidia chips. The Financial Times reported on Saturday that she had connections to a supply network that included online gaming tycoons, hundreds of shell companies and an alleged Cambodian criminal enterprise.

According to the report, Megaspeed was set up as an offshore shell to sidestep US export curbs, with Alice Huang as its public face, while Hu Xiaowei, whom US authorities call the second-in-command at Chen Zhi's sanctioned Prince Group in Cambodia, helped move the chips into China. Prince Group denies Hu worked for it, and Megaspeed says its business is lawful.

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The New York Times reported on Sunday that she had been in contact with an officer of China's Ministry of State Security from spring 2025 to fall 2026, without saying what the contact involved.

Trump has long cast data centers as a prize in the AI race, saying at a White House meeting on September 29 that Chinese President Xi Jinping would take every data center the US did not want, but some Chinese commentators say his push to keep them at home could backfire.

“Trump has pushed the logic of US AI competition in a new direction. Washington wants not only to control exports of advanced chips and technology, but also to keep US companies' capital, computing facilities and even their industrial footprint at home,” says a Chinese writer using the pen name“Wo Ai Yuguo.”

She says the policy may put some pressure on US companies in the short term, but is unlikely to achieve Trump's goals in the long run. It could:

hurt the global competitiveness of Microsoft, Google and Amazon, which need to serve customers locally and would face higher costs and lose overseas business to rival investors and cloud providers; push allies such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to diversify their technology partners, if access to US technology looks hostage to US domestic politics; and turn the US lead in AI into a burden, as a supplier that keeps threatening to cut off customers drives them to find alternatives.

She says that as other countries build their own digital infrastructure and seek partners beyond the US, China's AI industry may benefit.

Read: Shenzhen summit opens door to great power peace dialogue

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