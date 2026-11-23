MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Private companies are involved in restoring Iran's gas facilities damaged during the war, including processing plants 3, 4, 5 and 6 operated by South Pars Gas Company, Iranian Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Farshad Moghimi said.

According to the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, he made the remarks at a meeting with representatives of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture in Tehran on November 15.

"South Pars Gas Company's processing plants produce 700 million cubic meters of gas per day. As a result of the 12-day airstrikes against Iran in June last year, the country lost 12.5 million cubic meters of sweet gas production per day. This year, several processing plants were shut down during the 40-day war," Moghimi said.

He noted that Phase 14 of the South Pars gas field has the capacity to produce 2 billion cubic feet (approximately 56.6 million cubic meters) of sour gas per day. After processing, this volume yields around 50 million cubic meters of sweet gas.

Part of the phase was damaged, and restoration work is being carried out with the participation of a consortium comprising several major Iranian industrial companies.

Moghimi added that physical restoration work on the phase is currently 77% complete. The necessary equipment has been manufactured, and some of it has already been delivered to the site. The remaining equipment is expected to be shipped in the coming days, despite logistical constraints. Work on the phase is expected to be completed by December.

Inviting business representatives to take part in restoring the country's oil and gas facilities, the deputy minister said that the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum and the National Iranian Oil Company had created opportunities for private-sector investment. Investors can generate revenue by selling and exporting products manufactured at the processing plants.

Following 40 days of US and Israeli airstrikes against Iran starting on February 28, four processing plants operated by South Pars Gas Company were damaged. As a result, Iran's gas processing capacity fell by 230 million cubic meters per day. Around 100 million cubic meters of gas production has reportedly been restored so far by using spare capacity at other processing plants operated by the company.

South Pars Gas Company processes rich gas extracted from the South Pars field. The company supplies more than 75% of the gas consumed in Iran.

The South Pars gas field, known as the North Dome in Qatar, is a shared deposit between Iran and Qatar. The field is estimated to contain 51 trillion cubic meters of gas reserves, of which 36 trillion cubic meters are considered recoverable. Iran's share is estimated at 14 trillion cubic meters of gas and 18 billion barrels of gas condensate.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Petroleum and Managing Director of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), Saeid Tavakkoli, told Trend in an exclusive interview that the bombing of gas processing plants on March 18, 2026, during the war is a matter of great regret. Work is underway to eliminate the damage at the damaged gas processing plants. The damage is more serious in some of the 4 processing plants hit at the South Pars Gas Company, and the process of restoring those processing plants has begun.

Of course, the bombing of gas processing plants in military air strikes has reduced the country's gas production. In this regard, work is being carried out to manufacture and supply equipment. In addition to assessing the damage caused, technical work is also continuing, and it is planned to overhaul these plants.