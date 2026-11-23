MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With $10–14 Billion in Loose Coins Sitting in American Homes, the Holiday Money Families Need May Already Be in Their Kitchen Drawers

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time in more than 230 years, the U.S. has stopped making pennies, and Americans are confused about what it means for the coins they already have. During a recent satellite media tour in partnership with Coinstar and D S Simon Media, Coinstar CEO Kevin McColly set the record straight, separating penny fact from fiction and sharing how families can turn the loose change sitting around their homes into real holiday spending money.

Kevin joined host stations across the country to explain what changed when penny production stopped, how much spare change is sitting unused in American homes, and the easiest way to put it to work before the holidays. With 78% of Americans saying price increases are changing how they spend this season and 64% still expecting to spend the same or more than last year, the holiday budget boost families are looking for may already be in their coin jar. Here are some of the top questions and expert insights from Kevin McColly, CEO of Coinstar:

The U.S. just stopped minting pennies for the first time in 230 years. What actually changed, what stayed the same, and what does this mean for Americans?

The short answer is: not much.“Beyond minting new pennies, nothing has really changed,” says McColly.“A penny is still worth a penny, as it has been for 230 years, and will be for the foreseeable future.” The Federal Reserve estimates there are about 114 billion pennies already in circulation, so the supply is not going anywhere. Pennies remain legal tender, accepted just like any other coin.

What has changed is the confusion around them. Penny production stopped without clear guidance for banks, retailers or consumers, and that vacuum has led to a mix of hoarding, avoidance and misinformation. Some retailers have begun rounding cash totals to the nearest five cents on their own, while others have encouraged card payments instead, but none of this is required by law. Congress has passed the Common Cents Act, which is awaiting the President's signature and would formalize optional rounding guidelines without removing pennies from circulation.

Americans are hoarding pennies, avoiding them, and everything in between. What is the smartest thing families can do with the coins they have right now?

McColly's advice is simple: take them to Coinstar.“The easiest and most convenient way to turn your coins into something of great value is to take them right to the Coinstar machine at your local grocery store,” he says. With more than 18,000 Coinstar machines across the U.S. and kiosks within five miles of 92% of the U.S. population, there is no need to sort or count coins ahead of time.

Families can convert their loose change into a cash voucher redeemed at the store, a no-fee eGift card for gifts or groceries, or a charitable donation through Coinstar's giving partners. More than $141 million has already been donated through Coinstar® kiosks. For families with kids, McColly also noted that coin collecting can be a teachable moment. Sorting and counting the jar together, then letting kids choose between spending, saving and giving, is an early and memorable lesson in budgeting.

With prices up this holiday season, how much could the spare change sitting around the average home actually add up to?

More than most people think. The Federal Reserve estimates there is between $10 and $14 billion in spare change sitting in American homes, whether that is in a coin jar, between the couch cushions, or in a car cup holder. Divide that by the number of U.S. households and it comes out to roughly $75 to $105 per household.“That money really adds up for a consumer to go buy groceries, put gas in the car, or buy a gift during the holiday season,” says McColly. At Coinstar® kiosks, the average eGift card transaction is $92.52 and the average cash voucher is $61.57, which is a tank of gas, a holiday grocery run, or a meaningful gift.

Coinstar® kiosks are available at most major grocery stores nationwide. To find the nearest location, visit coinstar.com and enter your zip code to explore all nearby kiosks and learn more about available options.

About Kevin McColly:

Kevin McColly is the CEO of Coinstar. He previously served as the company's Chief Financial Officer and became CEO in 2022. Kevin has led Coinstar's growth into broader financial services, giving him a unique perspective on how Americans use cash and coins today, and on what the decision to stop producing new pennies means for everyday consumers.

Hear a recent interview with Kevin on the Slice of Finance podcast.

About Coinstar

Established: 1991 | Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington | Website: coinstar.com

For over three decades, Coinstar has empowered consumers to transform idle change into spendable cash and flexible financial resources. Operating more than 24,000 fully automated kiosks throughout North America, Europe, and the UK via partnerships with 700 retailers, Coinstar offers a simple, accessible way to exchange loose coins-eliminating the hassle of counting, sorting, or rolling.

Even as the U.S. Mint halts penny manufacturing, Coinstar remains a reliable partner for putting circulating pennies and everyday change to work. Building on that foundation, the company is actively expanding into digital financial tools to bridge physical currency with modern solutions, offering consumers expanded options to manage, move, and leverage their funds.

About D S Simon Media:

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

About YourUpdateTV: YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Coinstar.

Media Contact

Michael O'Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

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