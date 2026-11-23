MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN; OTCQX®: CGIFF) (“” or the“”) today reminds unitholders of the Fund (“”) of its upcoming special meeting (the“”) and encourages Unitholders to votethe previously announced proposed statutory plan of arrangement (the“”) under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and the Trustee Act (Ontario) involving the Fund and Chemtrade Inc. (“”), a newly incorporated corporation formed under the laws of the Province of Ontario, pursuant to which the Fund will convert from an income trust to a corporate structure.

The Special Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on December 7, 2026, at the offices of Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP, 100 King Street West, Suite 6300, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1B8. At the Special Meeting, Unitholders will be asked to consider and approve: (i) the proposed conversion of the Fund from an income trust to a corporate structure pursuant to the Arrangement, and (ii) the adoption of a new deferred share unit plan (the“ New PubCo DSU Plan”) by New PubCo.

Glass Lewis & Co., LLC (“ Glass Lewis”), a leading independent proxy advisory firm, has issued a report recommending that Unitholders vote FOR the special resolution approving the Arrangement and the resolution approving the New PubCo DSU Plan at the upcoming Special Meeting.

The recommendation from Glass Lewis follows the unanimous recommendation by the board of trustees of the Fund that Unitholders vote FOR the Arrangement.

Unitholders are encouraged to review the full terms and conditions of the Arrangement and the Special Meeting and the factors considered by the trustees of the Fund, which are described in detail in the management information circular of the Fund dated November 6, 2026 (the“ Circular”) and related documents which have been mailed to Unitholders and which have been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and made available under the Fund's SEDAR+ profile at .

Supplemental Information

The following information is being provided by the Fund in advance of the Special Meeting to: (i) clarify expectations in relation to New PubCo's authorized capital assuming the Arrangement is completed; and (ii) provide details regarding the proposed by-laws of New PubCo, in each case in response to a report issued by Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ ISS”). This information supplements, and is incorporated by reference into, the Circular. Capitalized terms used in this news release that are not defined have the meaning assigned to them in the Circular.

Description of New PubCo Share Capital

The Circular previously disclosed Chemtrade's expectation that the authorized capital of New PubCo will consist of (i) an unlimited number of common shares, and (ii) preferred shares, issuable in series (“ New PubCo Preferred Shares”).

The New PubCo Preferred Shares had initially been expected to be included in New PubCo's authorized capital solely to provide the New PubCo Board with future financing flexibility. Neither the Fund nor New PubCo has any present intention or expectation that any New PubCo Preferred Shares will be issued. Nevertheless, in response to feedback received from ISS, the Fund has determined that New PubCo Preferred Shares will not form part of the authorized capital of New PubCo at the effective date of the Arrangement. Should the New PubCo Board determine in the future to amend the articles of New PubCo to create a class of preferred shares, issuable in series, any such amendment will be submitted to a meeting of the shareholders of New PubCo for approval.

Accordingly, immediately following completion of the Arrangement, the authorized capital of New PubCo will consist solely of an unlimited number of common shares. This mirrors the Fund's current capital structure pursuant to its existing declaration of trust, under which Units are the only class of equity securities outstanding. Only common shares in the capital of New PubCo will be issued at the closing of the Arrangement.

The summary of the rights, privileges, restrictions and conditions expected to be attributed to the common shares of New PubCo has not changed from the description provided in the Circular. The summary will be subject to the articles of New PubCo as they will be in effect if the Arrangement is approved and effected.

Proposed New PubCo By-laws

As disclosed in the Circular, the corporate governance and mandates and policies of New PubCo are expected to be substantially similar to those of the Fund, modified as appropriate for a corporation and consistent with market practice. The Fund has today filed the Notice of Proposed Form of By-Laws of Chemtrade Inc., which includes the proposed form of by-laws of New PubCo and is available on the Fund's website in the section titled“Investors” and has also been filed under the Fund's SEDAR+ profile at . The proposed by-laws remain subject to approval by the New PubCo Board, subject to such further changes of a minor, housekeeping or clerical nature as may be approved by the New PubCo Board, and will become effective only if the Arrangement is approved at the Special Meeting.

If the Arrangement is completed, a copy of the articles and the by-laws of New PubCo will be posted on SEDAR+ and made available under a new profile of New PubCo, following the effective date of the Arrangement.

Reminder to Vote at the Special Meeting

Your vote is important, no matter how many trust units of the Fund (“ Units”) you own. The Arrangement Resolution requires approval by at least 66 2/3% of the votes cast by Unitholders voting in person or by proxy at the Special Meeting. The New PubCo DSU Plan requires approval by a majority of the votes cast by Unitholders voting in person or by proxy at the Special Meeting. Only Unitholders of record as of the close of business on October 30, 2026 are entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Special Meeting.

Even if you plan to attend the Special Meeting, the Fund recommends that you vote your Units in advance of the proxy deadline of 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on December 3, 2026.

If you need assistance or have questions about how to vote your Units, please contact the Fund's proxy solicitation agent, Carson Proxy Advisors, at 1-800-530-5189 (North American toll-free), 416-751-2066 (local/text) or by email at ....

About Chemtrade

Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North and South America. Chemtrade is one of North America's largest suppliers of sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite and sodium hydrosulphite. Chemtrade is also a leading producer of high purity sulphuric acid for the semiconductor industry in North America. Chemtrade is a leading regional supplier of sulphur, chlor-alkali products, and zinc oxide. Additionally, Chemtrade provides value-added water solutions, as well as industrial services such as processing by-products and waste streams.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the Securities Act (Ontario). Forward-looking statements can be generally identified by the use of words such as“anticipate”,“continue”,“estimate”,“expect”,“expected”,“intend”,“may”,“will”,“project”,“plan”,“should”,“believe” and similar expressions. Specifically, forward-looking statements in this news release include statements about: expectations regarding the date and timing of the Special Meeting; the proposed conversion of the Fund to a corporate structure pursuant to the Arrangement and the anticipated completion thereof; expectations regarding the capital structure of New PubCo at the closing of the Arrangement; and expectations regarding the by-laws of New PubCo, including the terms thereof and the anticipated timing of when the by-laws will become effective.

Forward-looking statements in this news release describe the expectations of the Fund and its subsidiaries as of the date hereof. These statements are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including without limitation: the Special Meeting not being held on the anticipated date; the anticipated benefits of the Arrangement may not be realized, may not meet the expectations of the Fund or may not occur at all, and may have unanticipated costs for the Fund; failure to obtain required Unitholder, stock exchange and court approval in a timely manner or on conditions acceptable to the Fund or the failure of the Arrangement to be completed for any other reason (or to be completed in a timely manner); incurrence of costs associated with the Arrangement beyond those estimated; unanticipated adverse tax consequences to the Fund, New PubCo and Unitholders in connection with the Arrangement; and the impact of the announcement and pendency of the Arrangement on the Fund's business, results of operations and financial condition. For further information concerning other risks and uncertainties, refer to the“Risk Factors” section of the Circular, the“Risk Factors” section of the Fund's latest Annual Information Form and the“Risks and Uncertainties” section of the Fund's most recent Management's Discussion & Analysis.

Although the Fund believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, and they should not be unduly relied upon. With respect to the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, the Fund has made assumptions regarding, among other things: the Special Meeting being held as scheduled; the timing and completion of the Arrangement; there being no significant disruptions affecting the operations of the Fund and its subsidiaries; the timely receipt of the required court, stock exchange and Unitholder approvals; and global economic performance.

Except as required by law, the Fund does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Further information can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Fund with the securities regulatory authorities, available on SEDAR+ at .

For further information:

Endri Leno

Vice President, Investor Relations

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