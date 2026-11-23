MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationally Recognized Firm Urges Fervo Investors to Explore Class Action Representation

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 19, 2027. Investors who purchased Fervo Energy Company (NASDAQ: FRVO) Class A common stock pursuant to or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus for its May 2026 initial public offering may be eligible to recover losses.

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Fervo securities pursuant to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's May 13, 2026 initial public offering ("IPO"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/fervo-energy-company-frvo-class-action-lawsuit.

Fervo Case Details

The complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose in the registration statement and prospectus for Fervo Energy Company's May 2026 initial public offering that:

Fervo's pilot plant was producing at inconsistent temperatures and cooling sooner than expected;Fervo's enhanced geothermal systems were losing more injected water than its commercial plans could accommodate;Fervo's drilling costs were not falling as represented, including in comparisons to previously published data;Fervo lacked enough transmission capacity to deliver power to its California customers as planned. The transmission route supporting approximately 290 megawatts of Fervo's rights was scheduled to retire before Cape Station Phase II's planned 2028 start of commercial operations; andAs a result, Defendants' statements about Fervo's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What's Next for Fervo Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/fervo-energy-company-frvo-class-action-lawsuit. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Fervo you have until January 19, 2027, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Fervo Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Fervo Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | ...

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