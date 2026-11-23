Graeme Connolly - Owner Fayze Contracting Inc

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Victoria custom home builder welcomes a new project manager and trades staff, as demand for custom homes and renovations across Greater Victoria keeps building.

- Graeme ConnellyVICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fayzebuilt, the 6-time CARE Award-winning custom home builder, has moved into brand new offices in Brentwood Bay. The move caps a year of strong growth for the company, which has welcomed additional trades staff to its team to support a growing roster of custom home and renovation projects across Greater Victoria and Southern Vancouver Island.The heart of the new space is the Design Room. It will be the first place new clients sit down with the Fayzebuilt team, with drawings spread across the table and material samples close at hand. It's where clients will go over design, plans, budget and schedule, and everything else that shapes their project, before a shovel goes in the ground.“This is a big moment for us,” said Graeme Connelly, Red Seal carpenter and owner of Fayzebuilt.“We've got some incredible projects on the go, and a bigger team to build them. The Design Room gives our clients a proper place to start, somewhere to see the drawings, touch the materials and talk through every decision with the people who will actually build their home. Those early conversations are where great homes begin.”A bigger team for a busy yearThe move follows a strong run for the company. Fayzebuilt has earned six CARE Awards from the Canadian Home Builders' Association of Vancouver Island, recognising projects such as Beach House and Shadow Ridge. This fall the company also launched dedicated house lifting and house raising services, giving Greater Victoria homeowners a way to add a full basement or replace a failing foundation without leaving the home they love.To keep pace, Fayzebuilt has grown its team. A new project manager now leads builds from planning through close-out, keeping clients, designers and trades aligned at every step, and new carpenters and site crew have joined the company's field team. More hands on site means more projects can move forward without compromising the attention each one receives.That growth is built on Fayzebuilt's step-by-step,“fayze-by-fayze” approach, which breaks every project into clear, manageable phases, with transparent budgets and steady communication throughout.“We're not trying to be the biggest builder in town,” Connelly said.“We want to be the one people trust with the home they've been dreaming about. Growing the team means we can say yes to more of those projects, and give every one of them the same care.”Visit the new officeFayzebuilt's new office and Design Room are located at:Unit 6 – 7120 West Saanich Road Brentwood Bay, BC V8M 1P8Homeowners planning a custom home, renovation or house raise can book a Design Room consultation at contact/.About FayzebuiltFayzebuilt is an award-winning general contractor in Victoria, BC, specialising in fine custom homes and high-quality renovations. Led by Red Seal carpenter Graeme Connelly, the team takes a meticulous, fayze-by-fayze approach, ensuring every project is well planned, intentionally built and finished to last. Fayzebuilt works with homeowners, architects and designers across Greater Victoria and Southern Vancouver Island, and has received six CARE Awards.Media ContactGraeme Connelly Fayzebuilt (Fayze Contracting Inc.) +1 250-882-6511...

Graeme Connelly

Fayze Contracting Inc

+1 250-882-6511

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Six-Time CARE Award Winner Fayzebuilt Opens New Brentwood Bay Office as Team Grows News Provided By Monalo Media Ltd November 23, 2026, 23:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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