Houston community invited to donate new toys on December 5 to help bring holiday joy to thousands of local children involved with Child Protective Services

Houston community invited to donate new toys on December 5 to help bring holiday joy to thousands of local children involved with Child Protective Services

- Josh and Maria HaderHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Houston Astros pitcher Josh Hader and his wife, Maria, are teaming up with BEAR (BE A Resource) to bring holiday cheer to children in need through their 3rd Annual Hader's Heart Holiday Toy Drive on Saturday, December 5, 2026.The couple is inviting the Greater Houston community to donate new, unwrapped toys and gifts to support BEAR's annual BEARing Gifts program, which provides holiday presents to children involved with Child Protective Services (CPS). In 2025 alone, BEAR helped provide holiday gifts to more than 32,000 children across the Houston area.The toy drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at BEAR Houston's office, located at 3572 E. TC Jester Blvd. Josh and Maria Hader will be on-site from 10 a.m. to noon to greet supporters and collect donations. BEAR staff will continue accepting gifts until 3 p.m.Now in its third year, the holiday toy drive is part of the Haders' growing commitment to supporting children and young adults facing difficult circumstances. The couple launched Hader's Heart in 2024, shortly after Josh joined the Houston Astros, to create memorable experiences for children involved with CPS and at-risk young adults. Through community partnerships, the initiative regularly invites children and young adults to Astros games, where they enjoy special experiences such as watching games from a suite, visiting the field during batting practice and meeting Josh and his teammates.“We are continually inspired by the support provided by BEAR Houston and are happy to do our part to bring some holiday cheer to deserving kids in our community,” said Josh and Maria Hader.The annual toy drive supports one of BEAR's largest initiatives, BEARing Gifts, which helps ensure children experiencing abuse or neglect receive gifts during the holiday season. BEAR works directly with CPS caseworkers to identify children's needs and distribute gifts throughout the Greater Houston area."We are incredibly grateful to Josh and Maria Hader for continuing to share their time, generosity and hearts with the children we serve," said Tammy Hetmaniak, Executive Director at BEAR. "BEAR works year-round to provide children with essentials like clothing, school supplies, holiday gifts and opportunities to find permanent, loving homes through our Heart Gallery program. None of this would be possible without compassionate community partners like the Haders, who recognize that even a small act of kindness can make a lasting difference in a child's life. Their continued support helps us bring comfort, hope and a sense of normalcy to children during some of their most difficult moments."Community members are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys and gifts for children of all ages, including teenagers. Those looking for gift ideas can visit BEAR's website for additional information.###ABOUT HADER'S HEARTFounded in 2024 by Houston Astros pitcher Josh Hader and his wife, Maria, Hader's Heart is a charitable initiative dedicated to bringing hope, meaningful experiences and support to children and young adults facing adversity. Through partnerships with BEAR Houston and Covenant House Texas, the program provides special opportunities for children involved with Child Protective Services and young adults experiencing housing instability, including exclusive Astros game-day experiences and community events. Guided by its mission of "Hope. Health. Heal.," Hader's Heart reflects the couple's commitment to making a lasting difference in the Houston community.ABOUT BEARBEAR (BE A Resource... for CPS involved kids) is a Houston-based nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children involved with Child Protective Services throughout the Greater Houston area. Working directly with CPS, BEAR provides essential resources and meaningful support through its programs, including BEAR Necessities, BEARing Gifts, Back-to-School and the Heart Gallery. Through community partnerships, donations and volunteer support, BEAR helps provide comfort, stability and moments of joy for children experiencing abuse or neglect. Learn more at .

Felicia Perez

FAR Public Relations

+1 501-804-4348

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Astros Pitcher Josh Hader and Wife Maria to Host 3rd Annual Holiday Toy Drive Benefiting BEAR Houston News Provided By FAR Public Relations November 23, 2026, 23:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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