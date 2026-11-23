MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Proven fundraiser and grassroots organizer vows to rebuild the party statewide

- Michael Tate, Candidate for Chair of WAGOP

OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Michael Tate announced Monday his candidacy for chair of the Washington State Republican Party, vowing to revitalize the party and expand its reach statewide.

Tate enters the race at a low point for the party. After the 2026 midterms, Democrats are projected to hold 69 of 98 state House seats, their first two-thirds supermajority since 1949, and a 30-19 Senate majority, three seats short of a complete supermajority. Republicans have lost 24 legislative seats in a decade, hold two of the state's 10 congressional seats and haven't won the governorship since 1980.

“Washington Republicans are ready for a comeback. What we need now is leadership that knows how to deliver one,” Tate said.“Potential alone doesn't win elections. Leadership, organization and funding do.”

Tate brings more than a decade of executive and fundraising experience, most recently leading fundraising and coalition-building that raised more than $1 million for conservative initiatives in Washington. He led a team of grassroots volunteers in mobilizing school board directors statewide, rebalancing the leadership within Washington State School Directors' Association with a focus on local control. Throughout his career in faith based non-profits, he has built fundraising teams from the ground up and secured more than $26 million from donors in 14 states and 11 countries.

As chair, Tate plans to recruit strong candidates, expand fundraising, empower county parties and build year-round campaign operations. Within his first 100 days, he pledges to visit all 39 counties and develop a targeted strategy to reclaim 17 legislative seats.

“I refuse to believe Washington's future belongs to just one political party,” Tate said.“From Seattle to Spokane, we'll show up where Republicans haven't historically competed, engage the next generation of voters and champion common-sense solutions over partisan politicking.”

A husband, father and man of faith, Tate has supported legislative candidates, parental rights initiatives and efforts to protect girls' sports, and serves on his local planning commission.

“Washington Republicans deserve fresh leadership, bold ideas and a party that measures success by results, not excuses,” Tate said.“I'm not running to manage the Republican Party's decline. I'm running to lead its comeback.”

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Michael Tate launches bid for Washington GOP chair, pledging bold leadership and a Republican resurgence News Provided By Vitamin D Public Relations November 23, 2026, 23:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Politics, Religion, U.S. Politics



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