Dr. Nina Izhaky, founder of Tribeca Dental Studio

Tribeca Dental Studio operatory

The number of teeth, the material, the ceramist, and the planning behind the smile: why veneer quotes differ - and what the cheapest ones leave out.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "Veneers cost" is one of the most searched phrases in cosmetic dentistry, and one of the hardest to answer with a single figure - because a veneer case is not a product. It is a piece of custom prosthodontics, designed for one face and built by hand, and its cost is the sum of decisions most patients never see itemized. Tribeca Dental Studio, whose veneer cases are planned by its prosthodontist, has published its explanation of what those decisions are - and why quotes for the "same" treatment differ so widely.

The first factor is scope: one tooth or a full smile line of eight to ten. Veneers are made and fitted individually, so the case is priced per tooth, and a smile is a multiple of a single veneer. The second is material. Porcelain and zirconia differ in strength, translucency and laboratory cost, and the right choice depends on the patient's bite and the look being built. The third is the laboratory itself: behind every natural-looking veneer stands a ceramist who layers the porcelain by hand so the finished tooth has the depth and texture of a real one. That craftsmanship is a real share of the cost - and the first thing cut from a bargain quote.

The fourth factor is the planning. A properly planned case begins with photographs, a diagnostic wax-up and a trial smile the patient can wear and judge before any tooth is touched - so the result is approved in advance, not discovered at delivery. The fifth is the preparation and the bite: veneers placed without regard to how the teeth meet chip and debond, and redoing them costs the whole case twice. What a low quote usually leaves out is exactly this invisible half - the planning, the ceramist, the temporaries, the bite work, the follow-up.

The practice's counsel is the comparison itself: ask what the number includes. A veneer is a decade-long decision worn on the front of the smile; the honest question is not which quote is smallest but which one buys the planning and the craftsmanship that make veneers indistinguishable from teeth.

"A veneer case is art with an engineering problem inside it," said Dr. Nina Izhaky, founder of Tribeca Dental Studio. "You are paying for the eye that designs the smile, the hand that prepares the teeth, and the ceramist who builds them one by one. When a quote is half of everyone else's, one of those three was not in it - and the patient finds out which one every time they smile."

Tribeca Dental Studio is a comprehensive dental practice at 54 Warren Street in Tribeca, New York, founded in 2007. The practice provides oral surgery, dental implants, orthodontics, laser dentistry, airway and sleep care, and family dentistry for adults, together with a dedicated pediatric practice for children, including sedation and special-needs care.

Tribeca Dental Studio, 54 Warren Street, New York, NY 10007 -

Nina Izhaky

Tribeca Dental Studio

+1 212-561-5303

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Tribeca Dental Studio Explains What Determines the Cost of Porcelain Veneers News Provided By Tribeca Dental Studio November 23, 2026, 23:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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