MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) A New York state court judge has denied the state attorney general's request for a temporary restraining order (TRO) against prediction market operator Kalshi, allowing the company to keep offering its event contracts in New York for now. The decision comes amid an ongoing legal dispute over whether Kalshi's federally regulated contracts can be treated as illegal, unlicensed gambling under state law.

Kalshi confirmed the ruling in a statement shared with Cointelegraph by Elisabeth Diana, the company's head of communications. Diana said the judge recognized“complex questions” involving derivatives and federal preemption-issues that will remain central as the case moves forward.

A New York state judge denied the attorney general's temporary restraining order, keeping Kalshi's New York operations intact during the dispute. The court's order does not settle the underlying question of whether Kalshi's event contracts fall under New York gambling regulations. The case is headed toward a preliminary injunction hearing in early January, where the court may consider limiting Kalshi's activities in the state. On Nov. 30, the parties are set to address potential restrictions involving users aged 18 to 20, following concerns about New York's minimum legal age of 21 for sports betting.

Key takeawaysTemporary halt denied as legal questions persist

While the attorney general sought swift court intervention, the denial of the TRO means Kalshi is not currently barred from continuing its event-contract offerings in New York. Diana's comments to Cointelegraph framed the ruling as an acknowledgement that the case raises difficult legal issues-particularly the relationship between Kalshi's regulated status and state efforts to regulate or restrict its product.

Importantly, the TRO denial is not a final ruling on the merits. The broader conflict remains unresolved: whether Kalshi's contracts-designed around real-world outcomes-are properly governed as derivatives under federal oversight or instead should be treated as gambling subject to New York's regulatory framework.

A timeline toward preliminary injunction and user-age scrutiny

After Monday's decision, the litigation will proceed toward a preliminary injunction hearing scheduled for early January. At that stage, the court will assess whether Kalshi's event contracts should be restricted in New York pending the final outcome of the case.

Before then, the court has set another procedural step: a return to court on Nov. 30. The hearing is expected to focus on possible limitations affecting users aged 18 to 20. The judge raised concerns related to New York's minimum legal age of 21 for sports betting, which could influence how Kalshi structures access to certain markets or geofenced offerings, depending on what the parties propose and what the court ultimately orders.

For Kalshi, these intermediate steps are a practical test of how quickly regulatory risk can translate into concrete compliance constraints-even if the company remains able to operate during the TRO stage.

New York's gambling allegations meet Kalshi's federal-oversight defense

The dispute began after New York sued Kalshi in July. According to the lawsuit as summarized in reporting cited by Cointelegraph, the state alleged Kalshi was running an illegal, unlicensed gambling business by offering event contracts tied to sports, elections, and other outcomes. The state is seeking to halt the company's operations in New York, recover alleged illegal gains, and impose civil penalties.

The lawsuit followed an October 2025 cease-and-desist order from the New York State Gaming Commission. Kalshi challenged the state's authority in federal court, arguing that its role as a federally regulated derivatives exchange places its event contracts within the jurisdiction of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

That federal-versus-state tension has been a recurring theme in prediction market regulation. For participants, it can also translate into uncertainty: even where a product is offered legally under one regulatory framework, state enforcement actions can still reshape what markets are available and who can access them.

In August, the CFTC warned that New York's requested restraining order could affect Kalshi's ability to offer event contracts nationwide, in part because of the exchange's location in the state. The regulator also said New York was pursuing damages exceeding $36 billion.

Broader pressure on prediction markets in New York

Kalshi is not the only prediction market operator facing New York enforcement efforts. Cointelegraph previously reported that the state sued Polymarket in September over allegedly offering illegal sports betting contracts. New York's legal actions against prediction-related platforms have also included separate cases against services operated by Coinbase and Gemini in April, underscoring how aggressively the state has approached the question of whether certain prediction markets should be classified as gambling.

In a separate federal proceeding referenced by Reuters, US District Judge Lorna Schofield rejected an emergency request by the CFTC to block New York from pursuing its enforcement case against Kalshi. That development, as reported by Reuters, indicates that federal regulators did not immediately succeed in stopping the state's attempt to move forward through its own courts-at least at the emergency stage.

For market operators, these overlapping proceedings signal that the regulatory landscape remains fragmented. Federal oversight does not automatically insulate prediction market platforms from state scrutiny, and vice versa. The immediate practical consequence is that operators may continue operating while litigating, but may face increasing pressure to comply with state-specific conditions, including access restrictions and product limitations ordered by courts.

Looking ahead, attention will likely focus on what the court does at the preliminary injunction stage in early January and whether the Nov. 30 discussion results in narrower rules for who can trade or participate in certain markets. Until the court resolves the deeper preemption and derivatives-versus-gambling classification questions, prediction markets operating in New York may remain in a state of legal flux-where access can depend on how judges interpret the boundary between federal regulation and state enforcement.

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