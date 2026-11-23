Bouquet of Wind Tulip Turbines

This shows how each turbine produces more energy as another turbine is clustered. 5 Flower Turbines together produce 228% more power than 5 separate turbines.

Large Size Flower Turbines at a Shipyard

Flower Turbines at Rotterdam Roof Days

Flower Turbines Announces Participation in Wholesale Investors

LAWRENCE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Flower Turbines is participating in the online investment pitch event on Dec. 2, 2026 organized by Australian investment site Wholesale Investors.Event information is at and free tickets are here:Information for investing in Flower Turbines is on the Wholesale Investors site. Currently, Flower Turbines is open to angel investing as part of the event and is offering a special discount for the event.Flower Turbines' patented turbines are individually the most efficient vertical axis wind turbines. They are elegant, noiseless, bird-friendly, endure high speeds, and start at low speeds. The invention that makes them the most cost and space-efficient choice for a small vertical axis wind turbine is their patented“bouquet” effect; when placed close together properly, each one added to a group makes the whole group perform better. As few as 4 turbines together produce the electricity of 8 separate turbines. A data center with 100 on a side of the property can usually produce electricity well below grid price.These elegant, efficient, and noiseless wind turbines can be placed on the ground and on many flat roofs. Customers can learn about the technology and products at and should explore the website for more information.They can often be integrated with existing solar installations.Click here to learn what makes Flower Turbines the best choice for small vertical axis wind turbines for homes and business:Presentations on what Flower Turbines can do for data centers and other industries are on the page specs-educationHere is a direct link to the presentation on data centers:An easy to understand and visualize explanation of the bouquet effect can be found here:Here is a link to a video about Flower Turbines from the World Economic Forum:Flower Turbines, Inc. has external validation as a top company:- Awarded the“Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website: #- Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.- A winner of the 2023 Yes San Francisco clean technology competition for top technologies to implement in San Francisco in association with the World Economic Forum. For a video that the World Economic Forum made about Flower Turbines, click here:- The CEO was chosen as a 2021 innovator of the year by the US Department of Energy Impel+ program.- Winner of many other awardsEU inquiries:...UK inquiries:...Canada inquiries:...Outside the EU and UK:...#FlowerTurbines #SolarPV #SolarEnergyUK #SolarPVUK #SolarEnergy #SolarAndWind #HybridEnergy #BatteryStorage #SolarBatteryStorage #WindEnergy #WindPower #RenewableEnergy #CleanEnergy #GreenEnergy #DistributedEnergy #LocalEnergy #SustainableEnergy #Decarbonization #EnergyTransition #SmallWind #SmallWindTurbine #VerticalAxisWindTurbine #CommercialWind #WindEnergyTechnology #EnergyInnovation #OnsiteEnergy #MicrogridEnergy #AgricultureEnergy #AgriProcessing #Agribusiness #FarmingEnergy #RuralEnergy #FoodProcessing #IndustrialEnergy #BusinessEnergy #EnergyEfficiency #EnergyCostReduction #SustainabilitySolutions #CleanTechnology #SmartInfrastructure #FutureOfEnergy #NextGenEnergy #ClimateTechnology #SustainableInfrastructure #RenewableEnergyUSA #WindEnergyUSA #CleanEnergyUSA #GreenEnergyUSA #USRenewables #USEnergy #RenewableEnergyUK #WindEnergyUK #CleanEnergyUK #GreenEnergyUK #UKRenewables #UKEnergy #UKNetZero #BritishEnergy #UKInfrastructure #SustainableUK #UKClimateTech #UKEnergyTransition #DistributedEnergyUK #LocalEnergyUK #SmallWindUK #OnshoreWindUK #UKBusinessEnergy #RenewableEnergyEurope #WindEnergyEurope #CleanEnergyEurope #GreenEnergyEurope #EUEnergy #EURenewables #EuropeanEnergy #EuropeanCleanTech #EUClimateTech #EUEnergyTransition #DistributedEnergyEU #SmallWindEurope #OnshoreWindEurope #SustainableEurope #EuropeInfrastructure #RenewableEnergyCanada #WindEnergyCanada #CleanEnergyCanada #GreenEnergyCanada #CanadaEnergy #CanadianRenewables #CanadaCleanTech #CanadaNetZero #DistributedEnergyCanada #SmallWindCanada #OnshoreWindCanada #CanadianEnergyTransition #SustainableCanada #CanadaInfrastructure

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Flower Turbines Announces Participation in Wholesale Investors News Provided By Flower Turbines November 23, 2026, 23:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Environment, Mining Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology...



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