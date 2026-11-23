Romancing Brisbane, an independent anthology feature of eight love stories. Image: Prosya Media.

Dancing River Fairies seen near the Brisbane river

The Mistress, played by Stephanie Claire Curtis, puts George on notice in Romancing Brisbane, one of eight love stories in the Brisbane-made anthology.

Shot at real Brisbane locations from Chermside to Kangaroo Point, the independent feature builds to a finale filmed on Riverfire night, 5 September 2026.

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Romancing Brisbane, an independent anthology feature that follows eight pairs of people through the city's parks, pools, cemeteries and riverbanks follows the productions's earlier feature, Romancing Sydney. Romancing Brisbane will be in cinemas soon.

The film was shot at real Brisbane locations, from a bushland trail at Chermside to the cliffs at Kangaroo Point, on Turrbal and Jagera Country. Filming ran from late June to 5 September 2026, wrapping on Riverfire night with a finale where the stories converge.

Each story is its own small film. A trail-mapper and a regular walker keep crossing paths on a bushland trail over four Thursdays. Two swimmers share a lane at a heritage pool. A busker and a woman with a triangle find a rhythm in a West End park. Two new friends walk through New Farm and the Valley one night. A couple bicker about a lamp across three Brisbane benches. The stories are intercut, so the film moves between them as it crosses the city.

"Brisbane is a city where people look for each other in public, on a trail, in a pool, along the river. I wanted to film those moments in the places where they actually happen," said Anmol Mishra, writer, director and producer of Romancing Brisbane.

"Riverfire is the one night the whole city turns up in the same place. It felt like the right way to bring all eight stories together," Mishra said.

Locations

Romancing Brisbane was filmed at Kangaroo Point, Orleigh Park and Davies Park in West End, Spring Hill Baths, Deer Duck Bistro in Auchenflower, Mowbray Park in East Brisbane, City Botanic Gardens and the Goodwill Bridge, Toowong Cemetery, Chermside Hills Reserve, Cleveland Point, New Farm Park, Brunswick Street Mall and Paddington.

Cast

The cast includes Gabrielle Chan, Peter Hayes, Barbara Lowing, Kevin Hides, Dante Monteverde, Ava Kelly-Walker, Danica Jenner, Isabel O'Brien, Ben Barker, Kloud Milas, Edith Kawira Kamundi, Iyefe Lowlilo, Jamie Black, Yoshi Takada, Merranda Thatcher and Ethan Neill-Ballantine.

A ten-part teaser series for the film is releasing on social media.

Availability

Release: in cinemas soon. Dates and venues will be announced.

"These stories were made for a big screen and a dark room. I can't wait for Brisbane audiences to see their own city up there," said Mishra.

Interviews with cast and crew are available on request.

Anmol Mishra

Prosya

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Romancing Brisbane Official Teaser 1: Eight Love Stories Across Brisbane | In Cinemas Soon | Prosya Media

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Romancing Brisbane follows Romancing Sydney with eight love stories News Provided By Prosya November 23, 2026, 23:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media, World & Regional



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