Orderful brings modern EDI to Microsoft Marketplace. (Photo: Orderful)

Business Central customers can now connect to Orderful's 10,000+ trading partners through a TMC Global connector on Microsoft Marketplace.

- Roland Chi, Head of Marketing at TMC GlobalSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Orderful, the API-first EDI platform, announced today that TMC Global, a Microsoft Solutions Partner, now offers the Orderful Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. The connector is available on Microsoft Marketplace. It gives Business Central customers a direct path to EDI compliance without middleware or custom code.Most Business Central teams handle EDI in one of two ways: they key documents in by hand, or they pay for a middleware layer that still needs a separate mapping for every trading partner. The new connector replaces both. Businesses connect Business Central to Orderful once through Microsoft's standard APIs. Orderful then handles translation, partner-specific validation and transmission for every partner on its network.With the connector in place:- Retailer purchase orders (EDI 850) become Business Central sales orders automatically- Advance ship notices (EDI 856) go out as soon as a shipment posts- Invoices (EDI 810) transmit as soon as they post in Business Central- Acknowledgments, change orders and payment remittances (855, 860, 865, 820, 997) flow without re-keyingBecause the connection is to the Orderful network and not to a single retailer, adding a new trading partner is a configuration change, not a new integration project. New partners go live on an average of 9 days. The connector works with both cloud and on-premise Business Central and is built to keep working through Microsoft's update waves.The launch also comes at an important time for organizations still running Microsoft Dynamics GP. As businesses plan their transition from Dynamics GP to modern cloud ERP platforms such as Business Central, existing EDI integrations are often among the critical systems that need to be reconsidered or rebuilt.“Business Central customers have told us EDI is the part of their ERP that never feels finished. Working with TMC Global, we've made it a single connection, so teams can spend their time building new retail partner relationships instead of on mapping,” said Orderful founder and CEO Erik Kiser.“Our customers expect their Microsoft environment to grow with their business, not create another integration problem every time they add a trading partner,” said Roland Chi, Head of Marketing at TMC Global.“Working with Orderful gives Business Central customers a much simpler path to modern EDI while giving them the flexibility to keep expanding from there.”Business Central customers can find the connector on Microsoft Marketplace or contact TMC Global for implementation details. For more information about Orderful's Dynamics offering, learn more here.About OrderfulOrderful is the fastest way to trade EDI. Its API-first EDI platform connects businesses to a network of 10,000+ retailers, suppliers and logistics providers, replacing months of custom EDI mapping with a single connection. Orderful is SOC 2 compliant and has processed more than one billion EDI transactions with 99.99% network uptime. Learn more at orderful.About TMC GlobalTMC Global is a Premier Microsoft Solutions Partner helping organizations modernize, automate, and grow across the Microsoft ecosystem. Our "Microsoft Frontier" expertise spans Dynamics 365, Power Platform, Microsoft 365, Azure, AI and Copilot, licensing, and managed services. For nearly four decades, we've combined deep Microsoft expertise with a human-first approach to build long-term partnerships that grow with our customers. Learn more at tmcglobal.

Grace Sharkey

Orderful

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Orderful EDI Connector for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Now Available Through TMC Global News Provided By Orderful November 23, 2026, 23:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.