Two seasons of timely conversations have put agriculture's biggest issues, and the voices of those experiencing them, at the centre of the conversation

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From tariffs and trade to artificial intelligence, fuel pricing and the issues shaping the future of agriculture, Digging In with UFA has spent two seasons going beyond the headlines to explore what they really mean for farmers, ranchers and rural communities.Now, UFA Co-operative is preparing to launch Season 3 of Digging In with UFA, continuing its commitment to creating meaningful conversations about the issues that matter to agriculture.Produced in partnership with Everything Podcasts, the series brings together producers, industry leaders, researchers and experts to explore complex and timely topics through an agricultural lens.“Digging In with UFA gives us an opportunity to have conversations that matter to the people and communities we serve,” says Trish Nixon, External Affairs, UFA.“Agriculture is affected by decisions and events happening far beyond the farm gate, and part of our responsibility as a co-operative is to help bring those issues forward, advocate for agriculture and create space for the voices and perspectives of our members, customers and industry.”Conversations that matter -Over its first two seasons, Digging In with UFA has tackled topics making headlines across Canada and around the world, looking beyond the news cycle to examine what those issues mean on the ground. Episodes have explored tariffs and global trade, examining the potential implications of changing trade relationships for Canadian agriculture; artificial intelligence and data centres, what rapidly evolving technology could mean for the sector; and the emergency use of strychnine, bringing producer voices into a complex conversation about pest management and the realities facing farmers.The series has also created opportunities to discuss the people, ideas and innovations shaping agriculture and rural communities.That mix of timely issues and authentic agricultural perspectives has become central to the podcast 's purpose: informing listeners, elevating agricultural voices and contributing to broader conversations about the issues affecting Canadian producers.“Great podcast shows create space for conversations people genuinely want and need to hear,” says Jennifer Smith, President and CEO, Everything Podcasts.“What makes Digging In with UFA so compelling is its connection to the people behind agriculture. It takes important, sometimes complicated issues and makes them accessible through thoughtful conversations and authentic voices. We're incredibly proud to partner with UFA as the series enters its third season.”Recognized for excellence in agricultural storytelling -Digging In with UFA was recently honoured as Podcast of the Year at the Best of CAMA Awards, celebrating the series' engaging approach to agricultural storytelling and its focus on the conversations shaping Canadian agriculture.The recognition builds on the momentum of the podcast show's first two seasons and reinforces UFA's commitment to finding new ways to advocate for agriculture, share perspectives from across the industry and connect audiences with credible voices on issues that matter.Season 3: Continuing the conversation -Season 3 will build on that foundation, exploring timely issues facing agriculture while continuing to bring farmers, ranchers, industry experts and thought leaders into the conversation. For UFA, the goal remains simple: listen to the issues affecting agriculture, bring the right voices together and create conversations that inform, challenge and advocate for the people who feed our communities and our world. Season 3 of Digging In with UFA launches in December and will be available on all podcast platforms, including Spotify and Apple.About UFA Co-operativeFounded in 1909, UFA Co-operative Limited (UFA) is an agricultural co-operative with more than 120,000 members across Western Canada. UFA provides fuel, agricultural supplies and agronomic services through 123 Cardlock and Bulk Petroleum sites, 35 Farm & Ranch Supply stores, nine fertilizer blending facilities and three crop input sites. Backed by more than 1,100 employees, independent agents and specialized account managers, UFA supports producers and rural businesses with the products, expertise and local relationships they rely on every day. Through advocacy, community impact initiatives and trusted relationships, UFA is strengthening agriculture and supporting rural communities for future generations. Recognized as Large Co-operative of the Year by Co-operatives and Mutuals Canada (CMC), UFA continues to create value through its commitment to agriculture, advocacy and community impact. Learn more at UFA.About Everything PodcastsEverything Podcasts is an award-winning full-service podcast agency and media company specializing in premium custom audio and video production, strategic distribution, and branded content. Working with global corporations and market leaders, Everything Podcasts creates compelling narrative-driven series that build brand equity, engage target audiences, and redefine digital media.Launched in 2019, Everything Podcasts delivers innovative, creative, and award-winning audio production and global distribution. It features strategic planning infused by research, and partnerships designed to launch, grow, and accelerate the expansion of content across multiple platforms. Everything Podcasts is a world-class podcast, video production and media company dedicated to enabling businesses to harness the power of podcasting for communication, engagement, and growth. Everything Podcasts offers comprehensive podcasting solutions and strategies that empower brands to connect with their audience in a meaningful and memorable way. Led by Founder & CEO Jennifer Smith, and fueled by their team of passionate storytellers and award-winning media experts, Everything Podcasts brings innovation and expertise to a new media frontier.Everything Podcasts is also the recipient of numerous accolades including 2023's Quill Award for Best Podcast Agency, Most Creative Branded Podcast and Best B2B Branded Podcast. And the 2024 Quill Awards for Most Creative Branded Podcast, Best Business Podcast, Best News Podcast, Best Interview Podcast, and Best Medical Podcast. As well as the 2024 Gold Signal Award for Limited Series & Special in the genre of Music, APM's The Music Makes It. Plus, the bronze Circle of Excellence from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) for Podcasts (Occasional) and the gold 2024 Prix d'Excellence from the Canadian Council Advancement of Education (CCAE) for Best Podcast. And most recently, Digging In with UFA for Podcast of the Year at the 'Best of CAMA Awards'.Media Contact:Trish Nixon, External Affairs, UFA Co-operative403-876-7595...

Jennifer Smith

Everything Podcasts

+1 604-377-7922

...

Visit us on social media:

YouTube

LinkedIn

Facebook

Instagram

Bluesky

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

UFA's Award-winning Digging In with UFA Podcast Returns for Season 3 News Provided By Everything Podcasts November 23, 2026, 23:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.