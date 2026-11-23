Steve Farrell Worldwide Executive Director and Co-Founder of Humanity's Team

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Humanity's Team warns that climate breakdown, inequality and AI disruption share a dangerous mindset-and calls for a global shift toward Oneness.

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The collapse of the COP31 United Nations climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye, without an overarching agreement has exposed more than a failure of international negotiations. According to Humanity's Team, a global educational nonprofit, it reveals a deeper crisis: humanity continues to behave as though we are separate from one another and the Earth.After two weeks of negotiations involving nearly 200 countries, world leaders failed to reach consensus on critical climate commitments. The breakdown comes as accelerating environmental destruction, extreme inequality, forced migration and artificial intelligence disruption threaten communities worldwide.Humanity's Team believes these seemingly separate crises share a common root: the illusion of separation."We are witnessing the consequences of a worldview that is no longer sustainable," said Steve Farrell, Co-Founder and Worldwide Executive Director of Humanity's Team. "Climate disruption, poverty, displacement and the risks of uncontrolled artificial intelligence are not isolated challenges. They are symptoms of humanity living as though we are separate-competing, extracting and protecting our own interests while overlooking our profound interdependence. The pain will continue to push us until we change how we live."Albert Einstein famously described humanity's sense of separateness as an "optical delusion of consciousness." Today, ecological science and systems thinking demonstrate how deeply interconnected our lives and planetary systems truly are.Humanity's Team argues that technological innovation and international agreements remain essential, but lasting progress also requires a transformation in human consciousness-from competition and extraction toward cooperation, compassion and stewardship."Humanity's greatest crisis is not simply environmental or economic. It is a crisis of consciousness," said Neale Donald Walsch, Co-Founder of Humanity's Team and author of the Conversations with God series. "We cannot create a world that works for everyone while continuing to believe we are separate from each other and from Life itself. When we remember our Oneness, everything changes. We begin making decisions not merely for ourselves, but for the whole of humanity and the generations yet to come."A Global Movement for Conscious LivingFounded in 2003, Humanity's Team has spent 23 years developing educational programs that help individuals move from separation toward conscious living-embracing our interconnectedness through daily choices, relationships, leadership and service.Today, the nonprofit has 70 volunteer Country Coordinators supporting its global mission, alongside Humanity Stream+, its educational streaming platform for conscious living.Its ambitious goal is to help make conscious living prevalent worldwide by 2040, contributing to a global turning point toward a sustainable and flourishing future."This is not about giving something up. It is about discovering a better way to live," Farrell added. "When we move beyond separation, we find greater peace, purpose, connection and fulfillment. And we create the conditions for our children and future generations to inherit a world that flourishes."Humanity's Team invites individuals, educators, business leaders and policymakers to explore the practical application of Oneness and conscious living.About Humanity's TeamHumanity's Team is a 501(c)(3) educational nonprofit co-founded in 2003 by Neale Donald Walsch and Steve Farrell. With 70 volunteer Country Coordinators and the Humanity Stream+ platform, the organization advances conscious living worldwide so humanity and the Earth can flourish together. Its Worldwide Executive Director also serves as a volunteer.

Dee Meyer

Humanity's Team

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COP31 Collapse Exposes a Deeper Crisis: Human Separation News Provided By Humanity's Team November 23, 2026, 23:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Human Rights, International Organizations, World & Regional



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