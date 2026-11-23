EAM Jaishankar Holds Telephonic Discussion With Russian FM Lavrov

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and discussed recent developments. In a post on X, Jaishankar said he appreciated the telephonic discussion with Lavrov. Appreciate the telephonic discussion this evening with FM Lavrov of Russia on recent developments. - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 23, 2026 "Appreciate the telephonic discussion this evening with FM Lavrov of Russia on recent developments," Jaishankar wrote.

Earlier in another post, Jaishankar described his participation in a Shabad Kirtan organised to commemorate the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji as a deeply spiritual experience, saying the Sikh Guru's timeless teachings continue to inspire people to follow the path of peace, compassion and service. In a post on X, Jaishankar said he felt blessed to participate in the Shabad Kirtan organised by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu to mark the sacred occasion. He further described the occasion as spiritually uplifting and highlighted the enduring relevance of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings. "It was a great blessing and a deeply spiritual experience to participate in the Shabad Kirtan organised by @SandhuTaranjitS to commemorate the sacred Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. May the timeless and invaluable teachings of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji continue to inspire us to follow the path of peace, compassion, service and mutual goodwill," Jaishankar wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended 'Shabad Kirtan ' and said the ideals and teachings of Sikh Gurus would continue to inspire India's journey towards becoming a developed nation, while stressing the importance of preserving Sikh traditions and heritage. Addressing a gathering during a Shabad Kirtan at Lok Niwas in Delhi, a day ahead of Gurpurab, PM Modi said the Sikh Gurus had kept alive the spirit of protecting the nation even during the most difficult periods of India's history. "Today, when great national resolutions stand before us, and the goal of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) lies ahead, this journey can only be completed through the inspiration of our Gurus and the strength of their ideals. Therefore, it is the responsibility of all of us to keep Sikh traditions and the heritage of Sikhi forward as a beacon of light," he said.