Holcim Completes Tender Offer For Cementos Pacasmayo Shares
This milestone acquisition is intended to accelerate profitable growth in the highly attractive Latin America region, in line with Holcim's NextGen Growth 2030 strategy.
The completion of the tender offer follows the initial acquisition in March 2026 of a 50.01% stake in Cementos Pacasmayo, which brought Holcim a complementary portfolio of building materials and solutions in Peru.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment