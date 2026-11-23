MENAFN - EQS Group) Holcim has successfully closed the tender offer for the remaining outstanding common shares of Cementos Pacasmayo, taking its stake to 93.65%. A total of 184.96 million shares were tendered in the offer, for a total value of CHF 401.6 million.

This milestone acquisition is intended to accelerate profitable growth in the highly attractive Latin America region, in line with Holcim's NextGen Growth 2030 strategy.

The completion of the tender offer follows the initial acquisition in March 2026 of a 50.01% stake in Cementos Pacasmayo, which brought Holcim a complementary portfolio of building materials and solutions in Peru.