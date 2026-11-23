Marco Penge Breaks Through With First PGA TOUR Victory
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Parsons Xtreme Golf
/ Key word(s): Ent/Sports
Marco Penge Breaks Through With First PGA TOUR Victory
23.11.2026 / 23:45 CET/CEST
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Penge's Milestone win Makes it Back-to-back Weeks With PXG Victories on the PGA TOUR SCOTTSDALE, AZ - November 23, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - PXG Tour professional Marco Penge captured his first PGA TOUR title today at The RSM Classic, delivering a breakthrough victory in a year defined by change, determination and a growing family. His triumph marks the second consecutive week a PXG player has entered the winner's circle on the PGA TOUR. The win marks a powerful milestone for Penge, whose debut season as a PGA TOUR member brought a move to the United States, a new equipment partnership with PXG, a medical leave of absence, and the arrival of his second son, Romeo. Through the demands of a new schedule and life with two young children, Penge continued building toward the moment he could call himself a PGA TOUR champion. “Winning on the PGA TOUR has been a huge goal of mine, and getting it done feels incredible,” said PXG PGA TOUR Professional Marco Penge following his win.“This season has demanded a lot of adjustments, but I've kept working and believing in my game.” Penge earned his PGA TOUR membership following a standout 2025 season that included three DP World Tour victories. His latest achievement carries that winning ambition into a new chapter, rewarding the work required to establish himself on a new tour. “Marco knows how to win, and now he's put that ability on display on the PGA TOUR,” said PXG Founder and CEO Bob Parsons.“He combines tremendous power with exceptional skill and unrelenting determination, and we know there are more exciting things to come for him.” Penge's winning setup featured PXG equipment selected to support his powerful ball striking and precise iron play. Marco Penge's PXG WITB
Leela Brennan
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News Source: Parsons Xtreme Golf
23.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Parsons Xtreme Golf
|United States
|EQS News ID:
|2440906
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2440906 23.11.2026 CET/CEST
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