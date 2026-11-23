MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmerston North, New Zealand, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunScout Holding Limited (NYSE American/NYSE Texas: SNSC) ("SunScout" or the "Company"), a clean-technology company developing and commercializing autonomous, solar-powered robotic mowers and related solar energy solutions, announced today that the Company had filed its annual report on Form 20-F containing its audited combined financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on November 16, 2026.

The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at or on the SEC's website at .

The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report on Form 20-F containing its complete audited combined financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Shareholders wishing to obtain a hard copy may submit their requests in writing by email to ..., or by post to the Company's principal executive office at 112 Kaimanawa Street, Kelvin Grove, Palmerston North 4414, New Zealand.

About SunScout Holding Limited

SunScout Holding Limited is a clean-technology company engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of autonomous, solar-powered robotic mowers and related solar energy solutions. Powered entirely by solar energy through the Company's proprietary deployable solar array ("DSA") technology, SunScout's robotic mowers operate independently of the electrical grid and feature autonomous navigation and AI-powered obstacle avoidance. SunScout also provides solar power development solutions, as well as engineering products and services, including precision fabrication, mechanical engineering, and project management. SunScout's mission is to eliminate reliance on fossil fuels in outdoor maintenance and mobile machinery, beginning with lawn care and expanding into adjacent applications.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as“believe,”“plan,”“expect,”“intend,”“should,”“seek,”“estimate,”“will,”“aim” and“anticipate,” or other similar expressions in this announcement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at .

For more information, please contact:

SunScout Holding Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: ...

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: ...