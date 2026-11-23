MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New USDA data show record cheese and yogurt consumption, strong cottage cheese growth and sustained butter demand

Washington, D.C., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Americans look for more ways to get high-quality protein and essential nutrients into their meals and snacks, they're turning to familiar dairy favorites. New data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) shows Americans consumed a record 42.4 pounds of cheese and 15.6 pounds of yogurt per person in 2025. Cottage cheese consumption rose 11% to 2.6 pounds per person, its highest level in 20 years, while butter reached 6.8 pounds per person, the second-highest level on record.

The latest USDA figures reinforce a positive trend for the U.S. dairy industry as consumers increasingly recognize dairy's value.

“Americans are consuming more dairy because it delivers what today's consumers want: great taste, high-quality protein, essential nutrients, versatility and affordability,” said Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA).“From milk and cheese to yogurt, cottage cheese and ice cream, consumers have more delicious options than ever before. As demand for protein and nutrient-dense foods grows, dairy is exceptionally well positioned for continued growth.”

Dairy foods provide high-quality protein and essential nutrients that support health and wellness throughout life. Milk, cheese and yogurt contribute important nutrients including calcium, phosphorus and vitamin B12, while dairy protein provides all nine essential amino acids needed to build and maintain muscle.

Consumer interest in protein continues to strengthen. According to the 2026 Food & Health Survey from the International Food Information Council's (IFIC), a high-protein diet was the most commonly reported eating pattern for the fourth consecutive year. A separate IFIC survey found that approximately four in 10 Americans named yogurt, cottage cheese or cheese among their preferred sources of protein.

Beyond their nutritional benefits, dairy foods offer exceptional versatility, fitting into nearly every eating occasion throughout the day. From milk and yogurt at breakfast to cheese in sandwiches and meals, cottage cheese as a snack or ingredient, milk or chocolate milk after a workout to support muscle recovery, and ice cream as a delicious indulgence or special treat, dairy offers something for everyone. Whether consumers are seeking high-quality protein, nutrient-dense foods, convenience or simply something delicious to enjoy, dairy delivers.

Dairy foods also offer American families an affordable source of high-quality protein and essential nutrients. At a time when consumers are increasingly focused on grocery costs, dairy continues to deliver exceptional nutritional value at an affordable price. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices for dairy and related products increased just 0.5% from September 2023 to September 2026, compared with a 5.9% increase in grocery prices overall and a 9.5% increase in the Consumer Price Index.

Growing Consumer Demand is Driving Investment

The strong outlook for dairy is also reflected in significant new manufacturing investments across the United States. Dairy processors have more than $15 billion in investments planned or underway across 23 states through 2030, including nearly $3.8 billion in cheese manufacturing and more than $3 billion in yogurt and other cultured dairy products.

“These investments demonstrate confidence in the future of American dairy,” Dykes added.“Our industry continues to innovate, expand production capacity and develop new products to meet changing consumer preferences. With strong demand for nutritious, delicious and affordable foods, dairy has tremendous opportunity to build on this momentum.”

The charts here illustrate the continued growth in per capita consumption of key dairy products.

USDA's per capita dairy consumption report can be found here.

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The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), Washington, D.C., represents the nation's dairy manufacturing and marketing industry, which supports more than 3 million jobs that generate $198 billion in wages and $779 billion in overall economic impact. IDFA's diverse membership ranges from multinational organizations to single-plant companies, from dairy companies and cooperatives to food retailers and suppliers, all on the cutting edge of innovation and sustainable business practices. Together, they represent most of the milk, cheese, ice cream, yogurt and cultured products, and dairy ingredients produced and marketed in the United States and sold throughout the world. Delicious, safe and nutritious, dairy foods offer unparalleled health and consumer benefits to people of all ages.

CONTACT: Press International Dairy Foods Association...