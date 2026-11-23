(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A CONFERENCE CALL IS SCHEDULED FOR WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2026 11:00AM EASTERN TIME SEE DIAL IN NUMBER BELOW TABER, ALBERTA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE Amex: FSI), is the developer and manufacturer of biodegradable polymers for oil extraction, detergent ingredients and water treatment as well as crop nutrient availability chemistry. Flexible Solutions also manufactures biodegradable and environmentally safe water and energy conservation technologies. FSI is also increasing its presense in the food and nutrition supplement manufacturing markets. Today the Company announces financial results for third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Mr. Daniel B. O'Brien, CEO, states,“We are pleased with the revenue for Q3 and hope that future quarters are strong in both revenue and profits.”

Sales for the third quarter (Q3) were $14,283,509 up approximately 35% when compared to sales of $10,556,291 in the corresponding period a year ago.

Q3, 2026 net loss was $(226,513), or ($0.02) compared to a net loss of $(503,358), or $(0.04) per share, in Q3, 2025. Basic weighted average shares used in computing earnings per share amounts were 12,773,020 and 12,660,923 for Q3, 2026 and Q3, 2025 respectively. See the financials for diluted share count.

The NanoChem division and ENP subsidiary continue to be the dominant sources of revenue and cash flow for the Company. New opportunities continue to unfold in detergent, water treatment, oil field extraction, turf, ornamental and agricultural use to further increase sales in these divisions. More recently, opportunities in the food and nutrition supplement manufacturing markets have emerged. CONFERENCE CALL A conference call has been scheduled for 11:00 am Eastern Time, 8:00 am Pacific Time, on Wednesday November 25th, 2026. CEO, Dan O'Brien will be presenting and answering questions on the conference call. To participate in this call please dial 1- 888-999-5318 (or 1- 848-280-6460 ) just prior to the scheduled call time. To join the call participants will be requested to give their name and company affiliation . The conference ID: SOLUTIONS and/or call title Flexible Solutions International – Third Quarter, 2026 Financials may be requested FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND 2025

THREE MONTHS ENDED September 30 2026 2025 Revenue from product sales $ 14,283,509 $ 10,556,291 Income (loss) before income tax – GAAP $ 857,191 $ 204,949 Provision for Income tax (expense) benefit – net - GAAP $ 586,288 $ (181,739 ) Net income (loss) - GAAP $ (226,513 ) $ (503,358 ) Net income (loss) per common share – basic. – GAAP $ (0.02 ) $ (0.04 ) 3 month weighted average shares used in computing per share amounts – basic.- GAAP 12,773,020 12,660,923



Notes to the financials

The Company will no longer be providing any non-GAAP numbers or calculations.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. ( ) is based in Taber, Alberta is an environmental technology company. It has three significant operating divisions. NanoChem Solutions Inc. is based in Illinois and focuses on food and nutrition ingredients. The Panama division manufactures polyaspartate (TPA) biopolymers. TPA has wide usage including scale inhibitors, detergent ingredients, water treatment and crop enhancement. Along with TPA, this division produces other agricultural products including nitrogen stabilizers. The ENP division is based in Illinois and manufactures products directed to the turf and ornamental plant markets. Flexible Solutions also manufactures and sells legacy products in the swimming pool and evaporation control markets.

SAFE HARBOR PROVISION

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "Safe Harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, are forward looking statement with respect to events, the occurrence of which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Flexible Solutions International

6001 54 th Ave, Taber, Alberta, CANADA T1G 1X4

Company Contacts

Jason Bloom

Toll Free: 800 661 3560

Fax: 403 223 2905

E-mail: ...



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