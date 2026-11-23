MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Meeting Jesus in the Hebrew Calendar walks Christians through God's appointed times day-by-day, revealing Jesus in every month, feast, biblical date and season of the biblical year

Nashville, TN, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forefront Books today announced Meeting Jesus in the Hebrew Calendar, a year-long devotional by Melanie Hemry and Andy Leong that walks readers through God's appointed times day by day, revealing Jesus in every month, feast, biblical date and season of the biblical year. Forefront Books published the book on October 27, 2026, and it is now available.







Meeting Jesus in the Hebrew Calendar Cover

You pray. You show up. You serve. And underneath all of it, your faith feels flat. Routine has replaced revelation. The power you read about in the Bible feels like someone else's story.

You are not imagining it. Something was lost.

For centuries, God's people lived by a calendar He designed. Every month, every feast, every season and every appointed time carried meaning, marked a moment and pointed to a Savior. Jesus lived within these rhythms. So did the early Church. Most Christians today have never been told they exist.

Meeting Jesus in the Hebrew Calendar (Forefront Books, October 27, 2026) by Melanie Hemry and Andy Leong hands that inheritance back. This year-long devotional walks readers through the entire Hebrew year, beginning with Nissan and continuing month by month through Adar, uncovering how the months, feasts, dates, biblical events and recurring patterns of God's calendar point to Jesus.

"The purpose of this book is to reconnect us to our Hebraic roots," write Hemry and Leong. "More than anything, we pray this book gives you a fresh revelation of Jesus. There are hidden treasures we can mine when we meet with Him daily through God's calendar and His feasts."

But readers do not need to be experts in the Hebrew calendar to uncover those treasures.

Each Hebrew month carries biblical themes and reminders of the blessings God has made available to His people. Those blessings are not restricted to one month or season. Instead, the calendar brings them back into focus, reminding believers throughout the year of what is available to them through Jesus.

Rather than requiring readers to undertake an in-depth study of the Hebrew months and feasts, Meeting Jesus in the Hebrew Calendar breaks these concepts into accessible, bite-sized daily devotionals. Through Scripture, biblical stories, modern-day testimonies, historical context, practical application and prayer, readers experience the themes of each month one day at a time. As those daily pieces come together, readers reach the end of each month having not only learned its biblical themes, but also encountered Jesus through them and been invited to receive and walk in the blessings He provides.

The experience becomes even more vivid because the devotional places biblical events on the Hebrew dates when they actually occurred. Readers do not simply study Passover at some arbitrary point in the year; they experience the Passover story during Passover. They encounter the Resurrection in connection with Firstfruits and experience Pentecost during the Feast of Weeks. When Scripture records an event on a specific Hebrew date, the devotional brings readers to that event on that same date.

One of the most striking examples occurs on Nissan 17. Across different generations of biblical history, Noah's ark rested on Mount Ararat, the Israelites crossed the Red Sea, they ate the firstfruits in the Promised Land, Esther's courageous approach to the king brought a turning point for her people, and Jesus rose from the grave. Events that can appear unrelated when read separately begin to reveal a remarkable pattern when viewed through God's calendar.

And readers never need to wonder which Hebrew day corresponds to the date on their calendar. The book has already done the work for them, converting the Hebrew dates to their corresponding Gregorian dates for the next five years. Readers simply find the familiar date, open that day's devotional and follow the journey.

Throughout Meeting Jesus in the Hebrew Calendar, Hemry and Leong examine:



The Hebrew year from Nissan through Adar: walking readers systematically through every month and exploring its biblical themes, associated tribe, Hebrew letter, symbol and spiritual focus.

The biblical rhythms that shaped the faith of Jesus and the early Church: why modern believers may benefit from taking a closer look at the months, dates and appointed times woven throughout Scripture.

God's calendar as a framework for daily faith: how the biblical calendar can remind believers of God's faithfulness and His blessings, cultivate intimacy with Christ, develop discernment and help them live with greater spiritual expectation.

How the biblical feasts point to Jesus: experiencing Passover, Firstfruits, Pentecost, Tabernacles and the other appointed times as they occur while exploring their connections to Christ and the larger story of redemption.

The patterns hidden in biblical dates: discovering how events separated by generations and centuries can occur on the same Hebrew dates and reveal remarkable connections within God's redemptive story. Biblical truth in daily, bite-sized encounters: bringing together biblical stories, modern-day testimonies, historical insight, application and prayer so readers can experience the calendar without first becoming experts in it. It is an encounter with Jesus.

"This devotional provides a practical guide helping readers embrace the Father's appointed times and walking in step with Him." Rabbi Curt Landry, Curt Landry Ministries

"The authors have skillfully combined sound biblical teaching, rich historical insight, and heartfelt daily application into a resource pointing readers to Christ through the Hebrew calendar." Dr. Harold Eberle, Worldcast Ministries

For more information about the book and its authors, visit meetingjesusbook.com.

About the Authors

Melanie Hemry is a Christian author, speaker, and storyteller with a passion for helping believers encounter Jesus in deeper and more personal ways. With a background in writing and ministry, she has spent years capturing testimonies of transformation, healing, and redemption that reveal God's faithfulness in every season. Melanie has a gift for weaving biblical truth with real-life stories, making spiritual principles accessible and engaging for everyday readers. Her heart is to see the church awakened to its spiritual heritage and aligned with God's purposes. Through her writing, she invites readers to move beyond routine faith into a vibrant, Spirit-led walk with Christ. Melanie lives in Oklahoma, where she continues to write, mentor, and encourage others to pursue a life rooted in Scripture and centered on Jesus.

Andy Leong is a teacher, leader, and devoted follower of Jesus whose life journey reflects God's guidance across nations and seasons. Originally from Malaysia, Andy came to the United States as a student and later became a US citizen, carrying a deep appreciation for God's providence and direction in his life. With a background in the corporate world and in ministry, he brings practical insight and spiritual depth to his writing and teaching. Andy is passionate about helping believers understand God's timing, walk in discernment, and recognize the Lord's hand in everyday decisions. His personal testimony of faith, provision, and revelation informs much of his work. Andy is actively involved in church life, where he continues to encourage others to pursue spiritual growth, biblical literacy, and a deeper relationship with Jesus.







Melanie Hemry and Andy Leong

About Forefront Books

Forefront Books is a full-service hybrid book publisher offering professional editing, production, national distribution through Simon & Schuster, and marketing. The Forefront model allows authors and organizations to keep the rights to their intellectual property and speak into the timing of releases as well as their marketing and publicity campaigns, while every book must pass the company's editorial review.

Press Inquiries

Jennifer Willingham

jennifer [at] epic.inc

