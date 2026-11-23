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NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is notifying investors of a securities class action involving D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS).

Key Facts About the D-Wave Securities Class Action:



Company: D-Wave Quantum Inc.

Ticker: NASDAQ:QBTS

Class period: February 26, 2026 to August 25, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: December 14, 2026

Court: United States District Court for the Northern District of California

Who may be affected: Investors who acquired D-Wave securities during the class period and suffered a loss Next step: Complete the D-Wave investor contact form, email ..., or call 212-355-4648



What the lawsuit alleges:

The complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants materially overstated D-Wave's business and financial prospects; (ii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to negatively impact the Company's business and reputation; and (iii) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Next steps for investors:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired D-Wave shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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