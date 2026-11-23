Sammy Seles with the family's VanDOit Ford Transit. Photo: Aluminess / Big Hearts Tiny Spaces.

The Aluminess-equipped VanDOit Transit at camp with its roof rack and exterior gear system. Photo: Aluminess / Big Hearts Tiny Spaces.

The family's modular VanDOit Transit serving as a nighttime basecamp. Photo: Aluminess / Big Hearts Tiny Spaces.

The Big Hearts Tiny Spaces family uses a flexible VanDOit Ford Transit and Aluminess exterior system for daily travel and outdoor exploration.

- Sammy Seles, Big Hearts Tiny Spaces

BLUE SPRINGS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For Sammy Seles, her husband and their three children, choosing a smaller adventure vehicle opened the door to a much bigger world. After years of traveling in conventional RVs, fifth-wheels, tents and a truck camper, the family found its next chapter in a modular VanDOit Ford Transit designed to serve as an everyday vehicle, sleeping space, gear hauler and capable basecamp.

Seles, the creator behind Big Hearts Tiny Spaces, recently shared the family's story in an Adventure Profile published by Aluminess. The feature explores how years of travel helped the family identify what they truly needed from an adventure vehicle: flexibility, mobility and access to places larger rigs could not reach.

“We weren't looking for another RV,” Seles said in the Aluminess interview.“We wanted something that could be our everyday vehicle, comfortably carry our family of five, give us a place to sleep and still take us farther down the road when the pavement ends.”

The VanDOit platform gave the family the ability to configure the Transit around the way they actually travel. Seating can take priority during daily use, sleeping space can be added for camping and the interior can be opened for gear-intensive trips. Because the system is modular, the van can continue changing as the children grow and the family's needs evolve.

“We didn't need a camper van designed for someone else's lifestyle,” Seles said.“We needed a van that could be designed around ours.”

That adaptability also influenced what the family chose not to install. Rather than dedicating permanent interior space to a built-in kitchen and bathroom, they prioritized safe seating, sleeping capacity and room for equipment. The van functions as a family vehicle, gear garage and shelter, while much of the cooking and living happens outdoors.

The Transit's exterior supports that approach with an Aluminess system that includes a roof rack, front bumper, side steps, rear-door storage and a tire carrier. Moving appropriate gear outside helps preserve valuable living space for five people while keeping tools, recovery equipment and camp supplies organized and accessible.

According to Seles, the van's compact footprint has changed how the family experiences each destination. It can move from a city street or busy beach parking lot to a trailhead or remote campsite without forcing the family to choose between everyday practicality and adventure capability.

The vehicle has also become part of the children's education. Through roadschooling, structured lessons are reinforced by firsthand experiences in national parks, historic sites and changing ecosystems across the country.

For Seles, the greatest benefit is not simply having a place to camp. It is having a tool that gives the family access to more experiences.

“We didn't get a van because we wanted a smaller RV,” she said.“We wanted fewer limitations.”

To read Sammy Seles' complete Adventure Profile, visit Aluminess.

To explore VanDOit's modular adventure-van models, visit vandoitadventure.

ABOUT VANDOIT

VanDOit designs and builds modular, multipurpose vans on the Ford Transit platform. Its flexible systems are engineered to support everyday transportation, camping, gear hauling and changing owner needs. VanDOit Adventure offers new, custom and certified pre-owned vans supported by in-house service, owner education and customer support. Learn more at vandoitadventure.

Samantha Winters

VanDOit

+1 816-944-2229

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VanDOit Owner Sammy Seles Shows How a Modular Van Expands Family Adventure News Provided By VanDoit November 23, 2026, 22:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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