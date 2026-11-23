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Company also earns its first Easiest To Work With/Favorite Vendor Award from the Cybersecurity Marketing Society

- Energize Co-Founder, David Steifman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Energize Marketing ®, a B2B demand generation and media partner, today announced that it has won the Cybersecurity Marketing Society's 2026 Marquee Award for Most Effective Lead Gen/Content Syndication Vendor, marking its third consecutive win following recognition in 2024 and 2025. The company also earned its first Easiest To Work With/Favorite Vendor Award, recognizing the collaborative approach behind its client partnerships.

Together, the awards reflect Energize's ability to deliver qualified demand while making complex marketing programs easier for clients to execute.

“Cybersecurity marketers face tremendous pressure to reach the right buyers, demonstrate measurable results,and navigate increasingly complex programs,” said Michael Greenhut, Co-Founder of Energize Marketing.“Winning this award three years running reflects the consistency of our work. Earning the Favorite Vendor recognition alongside it means a great deal because the experience of working with us matters just as much as the outcomes we deliver.”

Cybersecurity expertise meets editorial authority

Energize brings more than 20 years of team experience in cybersecurity and B2B technology, alongside backgrounds in media, publishing and journalism. That combination helps clients connect audience strategy, credible content and demand generation through a partner that understands technical buyers and how to engage them.

The team's cybersecurity experience informs audience targeting, campaign strategy and qualification. Its publishing and journalism backgrounds bring editorial judgment, interviewing expertise and the ability to translate complex technical subjects into content buyers find relevant and useful.

For clients, that means less time bringing a partner up to speed, informed guidance on reaching specialized audiences and content grounded in the questions buyers need answered.

Consistent performance and lasting partnerships

Energize builds programs around the accounts, buying groups and qualification requirements that matter to each client. Campaigns combine precise audience targeting, relevant content, multiple engagements and custom qualification to support increasingly complex cybersecurity buying decisions.

In one longstanding cybersecurity engagement, Energize executed 112 campaigns and delivered more than 24,000 leads from 2024 through July 2026.

During Q2 2026, 46% of campaign responses converted to marketing-qualified leads, contributing 29% of that client's total MQL volume for the quarter.

Client feedback also highlights the value of Energize's integrated approach: easier webinar execution, less manual lead handling, responsive communication and knowledgeable guidance. By coordinating content, production, audience engagement and demand generation through one team, Energize reduces the work clients need to manage across programs.

That combination of expertise, performance and service supports a 95% overall client retention rate and a 98% renewal rate across its cybersecurity programs.

“We've built Energize around people who know this market and care about the work they do for our clients,” said David Steifman, Co-Founder of Energize Marketing.“Our cybersecurity experience helps us understand who clients need to reach, and our media and editorial backgrounds help us earn those audiences' attention. These awards recognize how our team brings that expertise together with thoughtful, accountable service.”

About Energize Marketing

Energize Marketing helps B2B technology brands connect to and understand their audiences. Combining more than 20 years of team experience in cybersecurity and technology with backgrounds in publishing and journalism, Energize delivers audience intelligence, original research, content, webinars, media and account-based demand generation. Its programs help cybersecurity, fintech and enterprise technology marketers engage buying groups and build qualified pipeline.

Learn more at energize-marketing.

David Steifman

Energize Marketing

+1 516-225-2522

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Energize Marketing Wins Third Consecutive Marquee Award for Most Effective Lead Gen/Content Syndication Vendor News Provided By Energize Marketing November 23, 2026, 22:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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