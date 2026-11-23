Walked 130 miles of the Camino Portugués in 8 days, pain-free.

Moving better, feeling better, and free from pain.

Back in the gym and training again without pain

Award-winning San Diego chiropractic practice celebrates a milestone in patient trust and its commitment to helping the community live healthier lives.

- Dr. Chris Norton

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Acru Health: Precision Chiropractic, an established San Diego chiropractic practice recognized as the 2023 Readers' Pick for Best Chiropractor by San Diego Magazine, is proud to announce that it has surpassed 500 five-star patient reviews, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to clinical excellence, personalized healthcare and an exceptional patient experience.

The achievement reflects the practice's ongoing dedication to serving the greater San Diego community through comprehensive chiropractic care, advanced diagnostic technology and a personalized approach to improving physical function and long-term well-being.

For Acru Health, the milestone represents something far greater than an online rating.

“Behind every one of these reviews is a person who trusted us with their health, their goals and, in many cases, their family's care,” said Dr. Chris Norton, D.C., second-generation chiropractor and co-founder of Acru Health.“We recognize that trust is earned through every interaction. Our goal has always been to create an environment where people feel genuinely heard, cared for and confident in the direction of their health.”

Redefining the Chiropractic Experience in San Diego

Located in San Diego's Bankers Hill neighborhood, Acru Health serves individuals and families throughout the greater San Diego area, including Hillcrest, Little Italy, Downtown San Diego, Mission Hills and surrounding communities.

The practice was founded on the belief that healthcare should extend beyond temporary symptom relief and focus on understanding each individual's health, physical function, lifestyle and long-term goals.

Acru Health combines modern diagnostic technology with precision chiropractic techniques to develop individualized care recommendations. Its comprehensive approach includes:

. Detailed doctor-led consultations and spinal evaluations.

. Computerized INSIGHT scans to assess aspects of neuromuscular function.

. Digital motion-study X-rays when clinically indicated.

. Precision chiropractic adjustments utilizing Torque Release Technique.

. SoftWave therapy and rehabilitative exercises when appropriate.

. Personalized care plans and ongoing progress evaluations.

By combining these services, the practice aims to help patients make informed decisions about their health while pursuing conservative, non-surgical care when clinically appropriate.

Building a Culture of Exceptional Patient Care

While advanced technology and clinical precision are central to Acru Health's approach, the practice places equal importance on the human side of healthcare. From the initial consultation through ongoing wellness care, the team prioritizes meaningful relationships, clear communication, individualized attention and an environment where patients feel welcomed and supported.

“We believe exceptional healthcare begins with exceptional relationships,” added Dr. Norton.“Every patient has a story, and every person has something meaningful they want to be able to do in their life. Whether that's playing with their children, returning to a favorite sport, staying active as they age or simply moving through their day more comfortably, our responsibility is to understand what matters most to them and tailor their care accordingly.”

This philosophy is reflected in Acru Health's four core values: Care, Precision, Integrity and Ownership.

Together, these values guide the practice's clinical approach, patient experience and commitment to continuous improvement.

Recognized by the San Diego Community

In 2023, Acru Health was named San Diego Magazine's Readers' Pick for Best Chiropractor, an independent recognition from the local community.

Surpassing 500 five-star patient reviews builds upon that recognition and represents another milestone in the practice's continued growth and service to San Diego residents.

Beyond its clinical services, Acru Health remains actively involved in community health education through wellness workshops, educational events and outreach initiatives designed to help individuals better understand their health and make informed lifestyle decisions.

Looking Ahead: Helping San Diego Live Fully

As Acru Health looks toward the future, the practice remains focused on advancing its clinical services, investing in its team, enhancing the patient experience and expanding its impact within the San Diego community.

“Our vision has never been simply to build a successful chiropractic practice,” said Dr. Norton.“It is to positively change the way people experience healthcare and help more individuals live active, fulfilling lives. These 500 five-star reviews are an incredible honor, but more importantly, they remind us of the responsibility we have to continue raising our standard of care.”

Acru Health's mission remains at the heart of everything the practice does:

Improve Function. Regain Freedom. Live Fully.

About Acru Health: Precision Chiropractic

Acru Health is an award-winning chiropractic practice serving the greater San Diego, California, community. Co-founded by Dr. Chris Norton, D.C., and Dr. Rafael Ramon, D.C., the practice provides comprehensive spinal evaluations, precision chiropractic care, advanced diagnostic technology, SoftWave therapy and individualized wellness care.

Recognized by San Diego Magazine as its 2023 Readers' Pick for Best Chiropractor, Acru Health is committed to providing a personalized, patient-centered healthcare experience focused on physical function, mobility and long-term well-being.

For more information about Acru Health and its approach to chiropractic care, visit

Media Contact:

Dr. Chris Norton, D.C.

Co-Founder | Acru Health: Precision Chiropractic

2970 Fifth Avenue, Suite 120

San Diego, CA 92103

Phone: (619) 295-2278

Website:

Dr. Chris Norton, D.C.

Acru Health: Precision Chiropractic

+1 619-295-2278

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Acru Health Surpasses 500 Five-Star Patient Reviews, Building on Its Recognition as San Diego's Best Chiropractor News Provided By Coffee Stout Media November 23, 2026, 22:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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