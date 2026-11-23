Roots in Nursery-6

Compact aeroponic propagation system helps cultivators standardize clone production, maintain genetic consistency, and reduce reliance on external suppliers

- Jennifer Ong, COO, AEssenseSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As commercial cannabis cultivators seek greater control over genetics, plant quality, and production planning, AEssenseGrows today highlighted the Nursery-6TM as a compact automated propagation platform designed to help cultivators establish a controlled in-house cannabis propagation program.The Nursery-6TM combines aeroponic propagation, automated irrigation, integrated lighting, nutrient management, and environmental controls to help cultivation teams produce healthy rooted clones from their own mother plants or tissue culture programs. With capacity for up to 378 cuttings per production cycle, the system can help operators establish a dependable internal supply of planting material while reducing reliance on external clone suppliers.Improving Control at the Start of the Growing CycleFor many cultivation facilities, propagation is one of the most important stages of production. Variability in clone quality, genetics, and availability can affect cultivation schedules and downstream crop performance.The Nursery-6TM is designed to help cultivators standardize propagation procedures, maintain greater control over genetics, and establish repeatable workflows for producing rooted clones.Aeroponic propagation also allows growers to observe root development throughout the cloning process, providing visibility into early plant performance and helping cultivation teams identify strong candidates for production.Built for Commercial Propagation in a Compact FootprintThe Nursery-6TM provides automated aeroponic propagation in a footprint requiring approximately 16 square feet of floor space.The system includes integrated LED lighting, reservoir and filtration systems, removable propagation trays, and Wi-Fi-enabled monitoring and control capabilities. It can operate as a standalone propagation platform or as part of a larger cultivation facility.Cuttings from established mother plants can be placed directly into the system for rooting, while plantlets produced through tissue culture programs can also be transitioned into the Nursery-6TM.In addition to routine propagation, the platform can support internal evaluations of propagation methods, rooting success rates, environmental conditions, and genotype performance.Building a Dedicated In-House Nursery ProgramFor many cultivation facilities, propagation is one of the most important and labor-intensive stages of production. Establishing a dedicated nursery operation can help align clone availability with cultivation schedules while providing greater control over plant quality, genetics, and production planning.For operators currently purchasing clones from outside sources, in-house propagation may also offer opportunities to reduce procurement costs while maintaining direct oversight of plant quality and genetics.Successful propagation remains dependent on proper sanitation practices, environmental management, and integrated pest management programs. The Nursery-6TM is designed to support these efforts by providing a controlled and repeatable growing environment."Successful cultivation begins with successful propagation," said Jennifer Ong, COO of AEssense. "The Nursery-6TM gives cultivators a practical way to standardize clone production, maintain control over genetics, and establish a more predictable foundation for the rest of the growing cycle."Greater Control Over Genetics and Plant QualityGenetic consistency and plant quality are established during propagation. By standardizing clone production, cultivators can reduce variability early in the cultivation cycle and build a stronger foundation for predictable crop performance."Propagation sets the trajectory for the entire crop cycle," said Chris Wrenn, VP of Sales & Customer Advocacy at AEssense. "Nursery-6TM gives cultivators a practical way to produce rooted clones in-house with greater consistency, visibility, and control."About AEssenseGrowsAEssenseGrows is a provider of automated aeroponic cultivation technology for controlled environment agriculture. The company's solutions combine automation, environmental controls, and crop-specific cultivation expertise to help organizations improve productivity, consistency, and resource efficiency from propagation through harvest. For more information, please visit: .

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AEssenseGrows Highlights Nursery-6TM as an Automated Solution for In-House Cannabis Clone Production News Provided By AEssense November 23, 2026, 22:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry



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