MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Non-invasive, drug-free technology complements chiropractic care to help patients address persistent muscle and tendon pain and improve mobility.

OAK BROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chiro One Wellness Centers, one of the nation's largest privately owned chiropractic organizations, is expanding its musculoskeletal care offerings with the introduction of shockwave therapy at select clinic locations. This innovative, noninvasive treatment option is designed to help patients experiencing persistent muscle and tendon pain, joint discomfort, and mobility limitations, providing another way to support recovery and improve quality of life.

The addition of shockwave therapy reflects Chiro One's continued investment in advanced treatment technologies and personalized care. By incorporating this service alongside its established chiropractic treatments, Chiro One is expanding the options available to patients seeking drug-free approaches to managing pain and maintaining an active lifestyle.

How Shockwave Therapy Works

Shockwave therapy uses a specialized handheld device to deliver targeted pressure waves through the skin to muscles, tendons, and connective tissues. These waves create mechanical stimulation that may help support local circulation and the body's natural tissue repair processes.

Unlike surgical procedures or injection-based treatments, shockwave therapy requires no incisions, needles, or medication administration. Treatment is performed in the clinic, and many patients can return to their regular daily activities afterward.

Shockwave therapy may be considered for certain persistent musculoskeletal conditions, including:

.Heel and foot pain: Plantar fasciitis and certain Achilles tendon conditions

.Knee and leg pain: Patellar tendinopathy, commonly called jumper's knee, and selected types of shin pain

.Shoulder and elbow pain: Certain cases of calcific shoulder tendinitis, tennis elbow, and golfer's elbow

.Hip and muscle pain: Selected hip tendon conditions, muscle trigger points, and myofascial pain

Treatment recommendations depend on each patient's diagnosis, health history, and individual response to care.

A Complementary Approach to Chiropractic Care

At Chiro One, shockwave therapy is intended to complement chiropractic care rather than replace it. While chiropractic treatments focus on musculoskeletal function, joint mobility, and movement, shockwave therapy provides an additional option for addressing localized muscle and tendon discomfort.

Together, these approaches allow Chiro One's providers to develop more comprehensive, individualized care recommendations based on each patient's symptoms, functional limitations, and wellness goals.

For patients whose discomfort has persisted despite rest, stretching, or other conservative approaches, shockwave therapy may offer another avenue to explore as part of their overall treatment plan.

Personalized Treatment, Focused on Patient Needs

Patients interested in shockwave therapy begin with a clinical evaluation to determine whether the treatment is appropriate for their condition and goals.

During a session, a provider applies a handheld device to the targeted area, delivering controlled pressure waves through the skin. Patients may experience tapping, pressure, or temporary discomfort during treatment, and intensity can be adjusted based on individual tolerance.

Your provider will recommend a treatment plan based on your condition, your goals, and how you respond to treatment. The number of visits varies by patient. Providers monitor progress throughout treatment and adjust recommendations as needed.

Expanding Access to Innovative Care

Shockwave therapy is being introduced at select Chiro One clinics, with opportunities to expand availability to additional locations in the future.

This addition reflects Chiro One's ongoing commitment to offering patients convenient access to innovative, evidence-informed treatment options that support its broader approach to musculoskeletal health and wellness.

Patients interested in learning whether shockwave therapy may be appropriate for them can contact a participating Chiro One clinic to confirm availability, discuss treatment options, and schedule an evaluation.

For more information, visit chiroone/services/shockwave-therapy

About Chiro One Wellness Centers

Chiro One Wellness Centers is one of the nation's largest privately owned chiropractic organizations, providing patient-centered care designed to relieve pain, restore function, and support long-term health. Through personalized treatment plans, modern technology, and evidence-informed clinical protocols, Chiro One helps patients move better, feel better, and get back to doing what they love. With more than 100 clinics across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Washington, and Wisconsin, Chiro One is committed to delivering exceptional care with compassion and convenience.

Helina Santana

Chiro One Wellness Centers

+1 800-613-0922

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Chiro One Expands Patient Care Options with New Shockwave Therapy Service News Provided By TVG Medulla LLC November 23, 2026, 22:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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