KARACHI, PAKISTAN, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Sabina Diwan has released her poignant and empowering debut novel,“Of Wings and Claws.” This evocative work of women's literary fiction invites readers on a deeply personal voyage of self-discovery, resilience, and spiritual awakening as it illuminates the universal quest for freedom and identity.Set primarily in the vibrant, layered landscape of Karachi, with part of the narrative unfolding in Vancouver,“Of Wings and Claws” introduces Malaika, a woman navigating the intricate web of marriage, family expectations, emotional trauma, and grief. Through recurring imagery of caged birds, feathers, and the tigress, the story mirrors Malaika's transformation from a life of confinement and vulnerability to one of courage, spiritual depth, and ultimately, liberation. Her story is not merely about breaking free from emotional captivity but discovering the strength within and reconnecting with the Divine to rise beyond her wounds.At its heart, the novel is a testament to the resilience and dignity of women. It explores complex themes of trauma, faith, and spiritual healing, while reflecting on the cultural and familial expectations that shape the lives of many South Asian women. The novel's emotional depth, however, transcends its cultural roots, striking a chord with women from all walks of life who grapple with issues of selfhood, love, identity, and empowerment.Diwan draws upon her experiences as an educator and a deep connection to Karachi to craft a story both intimate and universal. "Having witnessed the quiet emotional struggles behind everyday lives, I wanted to write a story that speaks to the power of resilience and the profound capacity for transformation," Diwan said. "Though rooted in a South Asian setting, 'Of Wings and Claws' belongs to women everywhere seeking their voice and purpose."Readers will find themselves immersed in Diwan's evocative prose and vivid settings while also finding inspiration in Malaika's transformation. Her story serves as a powerful reminder that healing is more than recovery-it is an awakening to one's deepest sense of purpose and truth. With its poignant themes and empowering message, this moving novel is a must-read for anyone seeking a story of hope, dignity, and the unyielding strength of the human spirit.“Of Wings and Claws” (ISBN: 9781970844900 / 9781970844894) is available through major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $38.99, the paperback retails for $22.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.Purchase the book on Amazon.From the Back Cover:Torn by a past that broke her soul when she was just a little girl, Malaika is summoned back to Pakistan by her husband. Little does he know, she is no longer the same woman who left five years ago. She is a therapist now with a new sense of reality, and though her past still haunts her, she knows she needs more than what he offers. Yet, despite being surrounded by the same vultures that are meant to protect her - the very people who watch her like hawks watch their prey - the relentless cultural pressure forces her to continue trying. But as she begins a journey toward healing, one question remains: will the trauma of her patients help empower her, or will it pull her deeper into the wounds and secrets that once made leaving Pakistan her only escape?About the Author:Sabina Diwan is a certified tutor and educator with over four decades of experience in teaching, mentoring, and academic leadership. An Associate Member of the Academy of Orton-Gillingham Practitioners and Educators, she has dedicated her professional life to structured, compassionate, and evidence-based approaches to learning. Working closely with students and families across cultures and abilities has given her a deep understanding of how intellect, emotion, and resilience intersect Alongside her professional journey, Sabina believes that being a mother has been her greatest education and most meaningful vocation. Motherhood has shaped her insight into vulnerability, endurance, love, and the quiet courage required to let go; lessons no classroom can teach. Her work is informed by a lifetime of observation of human struggle and growth. Wings and Claws is her literary debut, drawing on these experiences to explore trauma, survival, and the transformative power of choosing freedom.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the“best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit

Michelle VanSledright

Manhattan Book Group

+1 800-767-0531

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Novel "Of Wings and Claws" by Sabina Diwan Weaves a Journey of Resilience and Awakening News Provided By MindStir Media LLC November 23, 2026, 22:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.