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The Kansas City moving company's rebuilt site gives homeowners in Overland Park, Lee's Summit, Leawood, Blue Springs, Olathe a way to compare services.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 -- The Dudes Moving Co., a moving company serving the Kansas City metro on both sides of the state line, has launched a new website at thedudesmovingco. The rebuilt site went live in early November. It was designed around the questions households ask most before they book a mover: what each service covers, whether the company works in their part of town, and how to get a quote without a long back-and-forth.Built Around the Moves Kansas City Families Plan MostThe new site gives each service its own page, so visitors can go straight to the type of move they are planning. Residential moving, long-distance moving and packing services lead the lineup. They cover the moves homeowners plan when they sell, buy or relocate for work.Each service page explains how that type of move is handled from start to finish. Homeowners can read about residential moves at , plan an out-of-town relocation at , and see how the packing crew prepares a home at . Apartment moves, commercial moves and large item moves are covered as well.Neighborhood Pages for the SuburbsMoving in Johnson County is not the same as moving in Jackson County. Driveways, HOA rules, building access and drive times all change from one suburb to the next. To reflect that, the new website includes dedicated pages for the communities the company serves, including Overland Park, Lee's Summit, Leawood, Blue Springs and Olathe.Residents can find their city through the company's service area page at and read what a move there looks like before they call.A Simpler Path to a QuoteThe site lays out the booking process in three steps. Customers share where they are moving from and to and when the move needs to happen. A team member follows up with a quote. The crew then handles the move on the scheduled day.Quote requests can be submitted online at any time through the contact page at . Customers who prefer to talk through their move can call the office Monday through Saturday, 9 AM to 5 PM. A new FAQ page answers common planning questions for customers who want to do some research first.Easier to Use on Any DeviceMany people start planning a move on their phone. The new site was rebuilt so that service details, city pages and the quote form are easy to reach on mobile as well as desktop.About The Dudes Moving Co.The Dudes Moving Co. is a moving company based in the Kansas City area. The company provides residential moving, long-distance moving, packing services, apartment moving, commercial moving, white glove service and large item moving for households and businesses across the Kansas City metro in Missouri and Kansas.Learn more at .Media ContactThe Dudes Moving Co.Phone: (816) 433-2929Email:...Website:

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The Dudes Moving Co. Launches New Website to Help Kansas City Households Plan Residential and Long-Distance Moves News Provided By Rotate Digital November 23, 2026, 22:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Travel & Tourism Industry



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