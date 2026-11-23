Hillary Clinton Criticizes Jensen Huang Reinstatement Amid Scandals

Washington, DC [US], November 24 (ANI): Former US Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Monday (local time) raised questions over Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's reinstatement, alleging national security concerns, corruption, insider trading and market manipulation. In a post on X, Clinton wrote,“Is it a national security scandal? Yes. Is it a corruption scandal? Yes. Is it an insider trading scandal? Yes. Is it a market manipulation scandal? Yes. If it's“super intelligence,” call it Supergate.”

Is it a national security scandal? Yes. Is it a corruption scandal? Yes. Is it an insider trading scandal? Yes. Is it a market manipulation scandal? Yes. If it's“super intelligence,” call it Supergate. - Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 23, 2026

Her remarks came after Nvidia on Monday announced that Huang had been reinstated with immediate effect as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the company's Board of Directors. According to a statement from Nvidia's Board of Directors, the board voted unanimously in favour of Huang's reinstatement following a series of discussions and meetings with him. The board said it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company.

US President Donald Trump congratulated Nvidia on the decision, describing Huang's reinstatement as an "absolutely GREAT decision", even as Democratic lawmakers and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker raised concerns over unresolved national security questions surrounding the chipmaker's leadership. "Congratulations to NVIDIA on having made, what I consider to be, an absolutely GREAT decision!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social. He also said that he gave Nvidia's board sufficient "assurance" regarding CEO Jensen Huang's position amid allegations linked to China, stating that he would not have recommended Huang's reinstatement if he believed the executive had done anything wrong. Speaking to American network CNBC, Trump was asked whether he had assured the company's board of directors that Huang would not face prosecution. "I didn't use the word 'prosecuted', but I said that we believe-and I put out a statement; I think you probably saw that-we believe he's fine. He's absolutely fine. I gave them enough assurance," Trump said. (ANI)