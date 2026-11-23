Karnataka CM Shivakumar Assures Toyota Full Support for Expansion

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday assured Toyota Motor Corporation of the State Government's full support and facilitation for expanding its manufacturing operations in Karnataka, as the Japanese automobile major looks at scaling its vehicle production capacity to one million in the near future.

During a meeting with the senior leadership of Toyota Motor Corporation at its Motomachi plant in Japan, the Chief Minister, along with Minister for Large and Medium Industries (LMI) M.B. Patil, discussed opportunities to strengthen Toyota's manufacturing footprint, expand production and explore new mobility solutions in Karnataka. The Toyota delegation was led by Masakazu Yoshimura, Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Toyota Motor Corporation.

The company highlighted Karnataka's importance as a key manufacturing destination and export hub, besides outlining its existing presence and operations in the State. The Chief Minister assured the Toyota leadership that the Karnataka Government would extend all necessary support to facilitate the company's expansion plans. He encouraged Toyota to further scale up its operations in the State, reiterating Karnataka's commitment to providing a conducive environment for investments and manufacturing growth.

During the discussions, Shivakumar also encouraged Toyota to consider introducing its Japan taxi model in Karnataka. The affordable hybrid electric vehicle, designed for taxi operations, could help make taxi services more economical and accessible to commuters across the State. The meeting also deliberated on the possibility of rolling out flex-fuel vehicles and their potential advantages, particularly in the context of alternative fuels and sustainable mobility solutions. The Chief Minister and Industries Minister invited the Toyota leadership to participate in the upcoming Global Investors Meet and explore further investment opportunities in Karnataka.

Following the meeting, the Chief Minister and the Industries Minister visited Toyota's Motomachi plant, the company's first flagship passenger car manufacturing facility in Asia, established in 1959. The facility currently assembles multiple vehicle models powered by different technologies, including hybrid electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles and fuel cell electric vehicles. The delegation was briefed on the plant's manufacturing capabilities, production processes and technological advancements in automobile manufacturing.

An important highlight of the visit was the interaction with more than 20 members of Toyota's Global Skill-up training programme from Karnataka. The trainees, who are graduates of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the State, are currently undergoing specialised training in Japan. The Chief Minister and the Industries Minister interacted with the trainees, enquired about their training experience and encouraged them to make the best use of the international exposure and technical expertise they were gaining. The trainees expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister and the Minister for taking time out to meet them during their visit to Japan.

The delegation also visited the Toyota Kaikan Museum, which showcases the company's manufacturing philosophy, technological innovations and vision for the future of mobility. The Toyota delegation included Masakazu Yoshimura, Chairman, Managing Director and CEO; G. Shankara, Chief Strategy Officer and Director; A. Ramesh Rao, Vice President; H.J. Kiran, General Manager; Terutoshi Hamano, General Manager, India and Middle East Division; Hiroyuki Ueda, Chief Officer, External and Public Affairs Group; Shinuke Negishi, Group Manager, India and Middle East Division; Sopida Kurokawa, Assistant Manager, India and Middle East Division; and Taiki Mori, Assistant Manager, Toyota Motor Corporation. The visit is part of Karnataka's ongoing international investment outreach aimed at strengthening industrial partnerships, attracting fresh investments, expanding manufacturing capabilities and creating skilled employment opportunities in the State.