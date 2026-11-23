MENAFN - GetNews) VirtualScribe AI captures English and Spanish patient visits, drafts SOAP notes with suggested ICD-10 codes, and lets clinicians revise notes in plain language with its Magic Editor.

McAllen, Texas - Nov. 23, 2026 - VirtualScribe AI today announced the availability of its AI medical scribe for independent physicians and small practices, with a self-serve 7-day free trial. The platform listens to the patient visit, transcribes it in real time and drafts a structured SOAP note, so clinicians can review and sign their notes before they leave the clinic.

Documentation remains one of the largest demands on a physician's day, and much of it is finished after clinic hours. VirtualScribe AI is designed to move that work into the visit itself, without adding steps to the clinician's workflow.

Built for the way small practices work:



English and Spanish visits: VirtualScribe AI captures conversations in English and Spanish and produces one clear clinical note, supporting practices that serve Spanish-speaking patients.

Real-time transcription and SOAP notes: live transcription with speaker identification produces a draft SOAP note during the visit. Clinicians can also import recorded audio. Clinicians who prefer not to record the patient conversation can dictate after the visit and VirtualScribe AI turns it into a complete SOAP note.

Suggested ICD-10 codes: the platform suggests relevant ICD-10 codes at the start of each clinical assessment. The clinician reviews and confirms every code.

Magic Editor: clinicians type a change in plain language, such as "make the plan shorter", and the whole note updates. HIPAA Business Associate Agreement included: every subscription plan includes a BAA.



Plans and availability

VirtualScribe AI is available now at virtualscribe. Starter and Professional plans for clinicians, monthly or annual billing, and a 7-day free trial. Clinicians can create an account and their own. Clinics and groups can contact the team for custom pricing.

About VirtualScribe AI:

VirtualScribeAI is an AI medical scribe for medical practitioners who works independently, in clinics or groups. Founded in May 2026, the company builds tools that capture the patient visit in English or Spanish, draft a complete SOAP note and suggest ICD-10 codes, with the clinician reviewing and signing option on every note. Its mission is to give clinicians back the time they spend on documentation, so they can focus on their patients.

Learn more at virtualscribe