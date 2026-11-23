In order to meet users' demand for higher image quality, Youxi has significantly improved the brightness of the C11 projector! The original standard brightness of 400 ANSI has now been upgraded to 600 ANSI, bringing users a brighter and clearer visual experience.

High brightness means better color performance and contrast, and can present clear and vivid pictures even in bright environments. At the same time, the C11 projector still maintains its flexible screen adjustment function, supports up to 300-inch ultra-large screen projection, has an intelligent system, rich connection ports (USB, AV, RJ45) and convenient mobile phone projection function, allowing users to enjoy better pictures whether in home entertainment, office presentations, or outdoor projection.

In addition, we also provide customized services to meet the personalized needs of different customers. Youxi has always been committed to technological innovation to provide more professional and higher-quality projection products to users around the world. Welcome to contact us to customize a projector that meets your needs!

About Us

Youxi (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd., founded in April 2021, specializing in the research and development, manufacturing, and integration of intelligent projection systems and wearable smart devices. Our company maintains end-to-end capabilities across the product lifecycle-from R&D and precision assembly to quality assurance-ensuring full compliance with international standards at every stage, from raw material procurement to finished product delivery. Committed to sustainable operations, Youxi integrates energy-efficient design, eco-conscious material selection, and waste-reduction practices into our business model, contributing meaningfully to green manufacturing initiatives.