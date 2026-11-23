Shandong Qianbang New Building Materials Co., Ltd. sits in Linyi, Shandong, and right now we are putting our Wpc Wall Panel s forward as one of our main products. We are talking mainly to importers, distributors and contractors who work in warm, humid markets. We have been doing foreign trade for more than ten years, and we make everything from eco-friendly materials. The panels are free of pollution and formaldehyde, waterproof, moisture-proof, fire-retardant, light, easy to put up, simple to wipe clean and low on upkeep. We run the whole production line ourselves - choosing the raw materials, processing, final inspection and packing - instead of handing parts out. Today our decorative materials go out to Southeast Asia, the Middle East, South America and other places.

What Are WPC Wall Panel?

WPC wall panels? They're just boards pressed from wood fiber and plastic. You stick them right onto the inside walls. That's why shops, hotels, offices and homes put it on feature walls - especially where it's always damp or the temperature goes up and down a lot.

Against a damp wall or in a humid room it will not rot or puff up, which is a real help near the coast or in the tropics. It also resists fire better than plain untreated wood. And because it is light, it goes up fast and saves labor on site - nothing like laying tiles or hanging heavy stone. Looking after it is easy too: just wipe it down and you are done. No painting, no waxing, no special treatment down the line.

Typical Applications

These panels work on just about any interior wall, in homes and commercial projects alike. At home, they go on living room, bedroom and dining walls, and they make a nice TV feature wall. In hotels and guesthouses, you will see them in guest rooms, corridors and the lobby lounge. For commercial spaces, they fit retail stores, showrooms, private dining rooms and office partition walls. They are also handy for renovation jobs - refreshing a rental or fixing up an older home where you need to finish fast and cannot wait around for long curing or maintenance periods. For distributors, one single SKU covers both everyday residential buyers and small commercial projects, so you do not have to spread your stock across too many items.

We do the whole process in our own factory - picking the raw materials, processing, production, quality check and packing - instead of farming it out to several outside suppliers. That way our production staff can keep a close eye on every step of the line, not just the part they touch. Before an order ships, our sales team fits it to the customer's own market and what they actually plan to use the panels for. One sales person stays with you from the first question to after-sales help, so you are not passed around to someone new after you place the order.

Inquiries and sample requests are welcome

We invite importers and project-based clients who wish to compare this product with PVC, PET, or other types of wall panels to reach out to us for more information.

About Us

Shandong Qianbang New Building Materials Co.,Ltd. is a professional manufacturer of environmental protection decoration materials company is located in linyi,Shandong Province,China have more than 10 years foreign trade experience and a mature foreign trade team to provide customers with quality services. Products are exported to Southeast Aisa,the Middle East,South America and other regions.