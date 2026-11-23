MENAFN - GetNews) Shenzhen, GD, China.- November 23, 2026

1 Component Forward Design and Tolerance Allocation Based on Vacuum and Cleanliness Requirements

1. Ultra-High Vacuum Environment-Driven Precise 3D Modeling

● Based on the ultra-high vacuum requirements (10−9 Torr level) of semiconductor etching and deposition equipment for vacuum chambers, electrodes, and gas distribution components, professional CAD software is used to construct high-precision 3D models. Ensure that the flatness of chamber sealing surfaces, positional accuracy of electrode mounting holes, and roughness of gas channels comply with vacuum sealing and process uniformity requirements, providing accurate references for subsequent ultra-precision machining.

● Collaborate closely with semiconductor equipment R&D teams, translating corrosion resistance requirements in plasma environments, thermal management needs, and particle control requirements into specific design features such as cooling channel layout optimization, electrode surface treatment design, and gas distribution structure optimization.

2. Cleanliness and Corrosion Resistance-Oriented Structure Optimization

● Fully consider the corrosion resistance requirements of semiconductor process chambers in plasma environments, optimizing part structural morphology. By avoiding sharp internal corners, reducing crevice structures, and optimizing gas flow channel directions, eliminate particle stagnation areas and reduce process contamination risks.

● Perform thermal-structural coupling analysis on critical components such as electrostatic chucks and heaters, optimizing electrode embedding methods and heating element layouts to ensure temperature uniformity controlled within ±0.5°C. Perform fluid simulation for gas showerheads, optimizing hole diameter distribution and gas outlet angles to ensure uniform process gas distribution.

2 High-Purity Corrosion-Resistant Material System and Clean Pretreatment Technology

1. Semiconductor-Grade High-Purity Material Precision Selection

● Based on material requirements of different semiconductor equipment components, construct a high-purity material system: vacuum chambers and gas lines use 316L EP electropolished stainless steel with surface roughness Ra≤0.25μm; electrostatic chucks use high-purity aluminum nitride ceramics with excellent insulation and thermal conductivity; electrodes and heaters use high-purity titanium or molybdenum for plasma etching resistance.

● Establish strict incoming material inspection standards for semiconductor materials, performing chemical composition mass spectrometry analysis and inclusion detection for metallic materials, and density, hermeticity, and dielectric strength testing for ceramic materials, ensuring each batch complies with semiconductor equipment SEMI standards.

2. Clean Pretreatment and Surface Treatment Technology

● Apply vacuum heat treatment to vacuum chamber blanks, fully relieving welding and machining stresses while preventing surface oxidation. Apply pickling, passivation, and ultra-pure water cleaning to gas lines, removing surface scale and contaminants to form uniform passive films.

● Apply hard anodizing treatment to aluminum chambers, forming dense aluminum oxide layers with thickness of 50-100μm and hardness above HV400, providing both plasma etching resistance and electrical insulation. Apply metallization treatment to ceramic components, providing reliable interfaces for subsequent brazing connections.

3 Ultra-Precision Machining Process Based on Cleanliness Control

1. High-Rigidity Precision Machining Equipment and Cleanliness Control

● Configure high-rigidity 5-axis machining centers and precision boring-milling centers with ceramic spindles and linear motor drives, achieving micron-level positioning accuracy. Equip equipment with high-efficiency oil mist collectors and HEPA filtration systems, maintaining Class 1000 cleanliness in machining areas to prevent particle contamination.

● Establish equipment cleanliness management systems, regularly filtering and replacing cutting fluids to control impurity particle size below 5μm. Pre-clean blanks entering clean workshops to remove surface oil and attached particles.

2. Stress-Free Precision Machining and Deformation Control Technology

● Apply roughing-semi-finishing-finishing multi-stage machining strategies for thin-wall vacuum chambers, arranging stress relief annealing after roughing before semi-finishing and finishing. Apply small depth of cut and high feed rate strategies for finishing, minimizing cutting forces to ensure post-machining chamber deformation within 10μm.

● Apply ultrasonic-assisted grinding technology for hard and brittle materials such as electrostatic chuck ceramics, reducing cutting forces through high-frequency vibration to suppress micro-crack generation, achieving surface quality of Ra≤0.2μm and thickness tolerance of ±2μm.

3. High-Cleanliness Surface Precision Machining Technology

● Apply combined fly cutting and manual lapping processes for vacuum chamber sealing surfaces, controlling flatness within 5μm and surface roughness Ra≤0.4μm through optimized tool paths and cutting parameters. Machine sealing grooves in one operation using dedicated forming tools to ensure groove width and depth accuracy.

● Apply combined high-speed drilling and EDM processes for gas showerhead micro-hole arrays, controlling hole diameter tolerance of ±5μm, hole wall roughness Ra≤0.8μm, and ensuring burr-free hole entrances. Ensure hole array positional accuracy of ±10μm through CCD vision

4. Thread and Sealing Surface Precision Machining Technology

● Apply combined thread milling and rolling processes for vacuum fitting threads, controlling pitch diameter tolerance within ±5μm and pitch cumulative error within 2μm to ensure vacuum sealing reliability. Apply full-radius machining at thread roots to eliminate stress concentration points.

● Apply single-point diamond turning processes for metal sealing surfaces, achieving mirror-grade surfaces with Ra≤0.05μm through natural diamond tools and nanometer-level feeds, ensuring reliability of metal gasket seals.

3 Ultra-Precision Inspection and Clean Quality Control System

1. Nanometer-Level Measurement Equipment Configuration

● Configure laser interferometers and ultra-high precision coordinate measuring machines, establishing constant temperature ultra-clean metrology rooms to ensure measurement environment temperature is maintained at 20±0.1°C with Class 100 cleanliness. Conduct comprehensive inspection of chamber sealing surface flatness, electrode hole positional accuracy, and gas channel roughness, controlling measurement uncertainty within 0.5μm.

● Apply white light interferometers and confocal microscopes for nanometer-level roughness measurement and micro-topography analysis of sealing surfaces, ensuring surfaces meet ultra-high vacuum sealing requirements.

2. On-Machine Measurement and Real-Time Cleanliness Monitoring

● Configure high-resolution probe systems on precision machining centers, performing critical dimension measurements directly on machine tools after finishing, automatically calculating tool wear compensation values through macro programs to achieve closed-loop accuracy control. Apply dry measurement processes to avoid cutting fluid contamination.

● Configure liquid particle counters on production lines, real-time monitoring particle contamination levels in cutting fluids, automatically triggering filtration system regeneration or cutting fluid replacement when particle concentrations exceed limits. Establish machining process cleanliness databases to trace processing environments for each product.

3. Leak Detection and Performance Verification System

● Configure helium mass spectrometer leak detectors for helium leak testing of vacuum chamber assemblies, ensuring leak rates below 1×10−10 Pa·m3/s. Perform pressure decay testing on gas lines and fittings to verify sealing reliability.

● Perform adsorption force testing and leakage current detection on electrostatic chucks, verifying adsorption performance under different voltages and temperatures. Perform flow field distribution testing on gas showerheads, verifying process gas distribution uniformity through optical diagnostic equipment.

5Semiconductor Compliance Talent Development and Clean Production Management System

1. Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturing Professional Talent Development

● Build a professional team consisting of SEMI standard specialists, vacuum technology engineers, and cleanroom technicians, regularly organizing SEMI standards, vacuum technology, and clean operation training to ensure the team masters special requirements of semiconductor equipment manufacturing.

● Establish cleanroom operation qualification certification systems, providing specialized training in particle control, material compatibility, and proper gowning for technicians entering Class 100 clean areas, permitting them to work only after passing assessments.

2. Cleanroom Lean Production Management

● Establish cleanroom standard operating procedures covering all processes, solidifying clean operation specifications, material transfer procedures, and contamination handling protocols into standardized documents, ensuring operational consistency across different shifts.

● Implement 6S clean site management and real-time environmental monitoring systems, continuously monitoring clean area temperature, humidity, pressure differentials, and airborne particle concentrations 24 hours a day, automatically alerting when readings exceed the set range, ensuring production environments continuously meet semiconductor manufacturing cleanliness requirements.

About Us

Founded in 2011, Shenzhen Xiangxinyu Technology Co., Ltd. is a precision manufacturing group and parent company of Jingmiao Precision.

Xiangxinyu delivers CNC machining, turning, stamping, die‐casting, sheet‐metal, mold‐making, assembly and complete surface finishing services. Our wholly‐owned subsidiary Jingmiao Precision, established in 2024, specializes in MIM R&D and mass‐volume production.

Jingmiao runs a 4,000 m2 MIM facility with 50+ sets of professional equipment. Xiangxinyu occupies a 5,000 m2 workshop with over 90 advanced machines. Our engineering team supports fast project development using PROE, UG, SolidWorks and Mastercam.