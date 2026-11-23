MENAFN - GetNews) Dongguan City, Guangdong Province,China.- November 23, 2026

On November 4, Maersk issued several consecutive surcharge adjustment notices, covering two major routes: Far East to Mediterranean and Far East to Middle East.

Among them, the Mediterranean route introduced a new peak season surcharge and an overweight surcharge, while the Middle East route raised its peak season surcharge, reaching up to USD 2,000 per container.

The relevant charges will take effect successively from mid-to-late November. Foreign trade enterprises with recent shipment plans need to pay close attention.

01 – Far East to Mediterranean

Peak Season Surcharge + Overweight Surcharge

Peak Season Surcharge Effective November 23

Maersk announces that, effective November 23, 2026, a Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) will be applied to cargo from Far East Asia to the Mediterranean.

The charges are as follows:

(Source: Maersk official website)

The origin regions include Far East Asian countries and regions such as China (including Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan), Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Destinations cover Mediterranean coastal countries such as Italy, Spain, France, Greece, Turkey, Egypt, Israel, and Morocco, as well as other European destinations ultimately discharged via the Mediterranean.

2.20-Foot Overweight Surcharge Adjusted Simultaneously

In addition to the Peak Season Surcharge, Maersk also announces that, effective November 23, for 20-foot containers with a Verified Gross Mass (VGM) exceeding 25 metric tons, an additional charge will be applied:

USD 400 per container

Note: The gross weight here includes the cargo, dunnage, and container tare weight. As long as the Verified Gross Mass exceeds 25 metric tons, this charge will be triggered.

The scope of application includes ocean freight products such as contract, SPOT, and Maersk Go.

02 – Far East to Middle East

Peak Season Surcharge up to USD 2,000 per container

For the Middle East route, Maersk announces that, effective November 16 (Vietnam: November 19; South Korea: November 22), the Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) will be adjusted for certain destinations from Far East to the Middle East, and the charges will remain in effect until further notice.

The charges are as follows:

(Source: Maersk official website)

USD 1,000 per 20-foot container; USD 2,000 per 40/45-foot container.

The applicable origin regions include China (including Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan), Japan, Brunei, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, Mongolia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Timor-Leste.

The main destinations include:

UAE

Bahrain

Kuwait

Qatar

Dammam Port, Saudi Arabia

In addition, for non-SPOT bookings, special attention should be paid to the rate applicability timing:

Non-FMC-regulated business: Based on the estimated departure date of the first ocean leg at the time of booking confirmation.

FMC-regulated business: Based on the gate-in date of the last container.

When calculating ocean freight costs, enterprises need to confirm the charges based on the actual booking type and the corresponding time node.

What should exporting enterprises pay attention to?

This Maersk adjustment involves two major export directions: the Mediterranean and the Middle East. Enterprises need to focus on three aspects:

1 Calculate freight costs in advance

The Mediterranean route has a newly added peak season surcharge, and the surcharge for 40/45-foot containers on the Middle East route reaches USD 2,000. When quoting, do not look only at the base ocean freight.

2 Pay attention to the overweight issue for 20-foot containers

For 20-foot containers shipped to the Mediterranean, a VGM exceeding 25 metric tons will incur an additional charge of USD 400. Cargo weight should be verified before loading to avoid extra costs.

3 Check booking timing and applicable rates

Different origin regions, booking products, and rate calculation dates may affect the applicable standards for surcharges. Before booking, confirm the latest charging rules with the shipping company or freight forwarder.

Conclusion:

In mid-to-late November, the Mediterranean and Middle East routes will successively see surcharge adjustments. In particular, the peak season surcharge of USD 2,000 per container for 40/45-foot containers on the Middle East route will further increase the logistics costs of some exporting enterprises.

CHOHELP will continue to monitor the latest freight rates and surcharge updates from shipping companies, and provide logistics and transportation services for foreign trade enterprises in the relevant regions.

Information source: Maersk official website

(Note: Some images are AI-generated.)

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